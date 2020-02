Amtech Receives New Order for Its SEMI Compliant Fully Automated 300mm Clustered HTR Diffusion Furnace

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and solar cells, announced today that its subsidiary, Bruce Technologies, Inc., has received a significant new order for its full 300mm clustered HTR diffusion furnace from a top-tier global power semiconductor customer in Asia. The furnace is expected to ship in fiscal Q1 2021.

Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, commented, "This order further validates our power semiconductor strategy and the increasing interest in our highly successful and proven 300mm solution for the expanding power semiconductor applications. We are confident that our track record in performance and customer service, investment in new product offerings and market-leading technologies presents ongoing opportunities to continue to expand our customer base, grow profitably, and deliver distinguishable value to all stakeholders in the near and longer term."

Bruce Technologies, Inc. is a market leader in 300mm horizontal diffusion furnaces and cluster solutions for the power semiconductor industry with over one hundred 300mm reactor tubes installed, offering proven technology for high temperature applications. These horizontal diffusion furnaces and cluster solutions are fully automated and 300mm SEMI compliant, with multi-process production flexibility. Bruce's customer portfolio also includes several market-leading customers in the 200mm power semiconductor market.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a global supplier of advanced thermal processing and polishing equipment and related consumables to the semiconductor / electronics, power IC businesses, and advanced lighting manufacturing markets. Amtech's equipment includes diffusion, solder reflow systems, and polishing equipment and related consumables for surface preparation of various materials, including silicon carbide ("SiC"), sapphire and silicon. The Company's thermal processing, polishing and consumable products currently address the diffusion, oxidation, and deposition steps used in the fabrication of semiconductors, printed circuit boards, semiconductor packaging, MEMS, and advanced lighting, including the polishing of newly sliced sapphire and silicon wafers. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce TechnologiesTM, and PR HoffmanTM.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Amtech"), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech's future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness and greater China sourcing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year-ended September 30, 2019, listed various important factors that could affect the company's future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:





Amtech Systems, Inc. Lisa D. Gibbs Chief Financial Officer (480) 967-5146 irelations@amtechsystems.com Christensen Investor Relations Patty Bruner (480) 201-6075 pbruner@christensenir.com

SOURCE Amtech Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.amtechsystems.com