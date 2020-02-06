Amtech Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), today reported results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2019.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights from Continuing Operations:

Net revenue of $20.7 million

Operating income of $1.6 million

Loss from continuing operations, net of tax, of $1.3 million , which includes a pre-tax loss of $2.7 million on the sale of R2D

, which includes a pre-tax loss of on the sale of R2D Loss per diluted share from continuing operations of $0.09

Customer orders of $17.6 million

Unrestricted cash of $52.7 million

Board of Directors approval to renew our share repurchase program of up to $4 million of outstanding common stock, effective for the next 12 months

Mr. Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, commented, "We continue to prepare for the anticipated strengthening of the semiconductor market in the second half of 2020 and for longer-term organic growth opportunities. We are investing in new product development, market-advancing technologies, our people, capacity expansion and IT systems. We also continue to evaluate strategic M&A opportunities to build upon our strengths in the high growth areas in semi and silicon carbide."

Mr. Whang continued, "In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, we shipped our 300 mm diffusion furnace to a new top-tier, power semiconductor customer. We have also just announced another order for the 300mm clustered HTR diffusion furnace, further validating our power semiconductor strategy and the market interest in this technology. With this new order we are establishing close relationships with top-tier global power semiconductor customers in North America, Europe and Asia."

GAAP Financial Results

(in millions, except per share amounts) Q1

Q4

Q1



FY 2020

FY 2019

FY 2019

Net revenues $ 20.7

$ 20.2

$ 23.2

Gross profit $ 8.2

$ 8.6

$ 9.0

Gross margin

40 %

42 %

39 % Operating income $ 1.6

$ 1.7

$ 0.7

Operating margin

7.9 %

8.2 %

2.9 % (Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax $ (1.3)

$ 1.0

$ 0.2

Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations $ (0.09)

$ 0.07

$ 0.02



Net revenues increased slightly compared to the preceding quarter and decreased 11% from the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Semiconductor revenue in fiscal Q1 2020 includes the shipment of our 300 mm diffusion furnace to a new top-tier, power semiconductor customer, which contributed to the sequential increase in revenue. Semiconductor revenue decreased compared to the prior year quarter due primarily to lower diffusion furnace shipments. SiC/LED revenue decreased sequentially due primarily to lower machine shipments and was relatively flat compared to the prior year quarter. Gross margin increased in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to a shift in product mix, while decreasing on a sequential basis primarily due to a higher margin product mix in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating margin improved sequentially to 7.9%, primarily due to lower employee-related expenses, partially offset by increased legal fees relating to our solar divestitures. The Company recognized a pre-tax loss from the sale of its automation division, R2D, of $2.8 million. Loss from continuing operations, net of tax, for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $1.3 million, or 9 cents per share. This compares to income of $0.2 million, or 2 cents per share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and income of $1.0 million, or 7 cents per share, in the preceding quarter.

As announced previously, we sold our shares of Tempress to Stichting Continuiteit Tempress, an independent foundation ("the Foundation") formed under Dutch law and created for the sole benefit of the employees, customers and suppliers of Tempress. The Foundation is governed by an independent board with members who have restructuring expertise and have no affiliation with Amtech. Effective as of the closing of the sale of Tempress, Amtech has no financial interest in the future losses or profits of the Foundation and will have no further involvement with and no control over the Foundation, absent the right to receive certain limited information from the Foundation pursuant to covenants set forth in the term loan agreement with the Foundation. To-date, we have received repayment of $0.5 million of the loan balance.

Outlook

Our outlook reflects the January 27 announcement by China's government to extend the Lunar New Year holiday and keep enterprises closed until February 9, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Our outlook also builds in estimated time we believe will be required for employees and the supply chain to resume normal work and production levels. The outlook does not account for any future measures taken by the Chinese government in response to the health crisis that could further delay businesses from returning to a normal operating schedule, which could cause our results to be materially lower than the outlook. Lastly, the outlook reflects some historical softness that occurs in our fiscal Q2, attributable to seasonality and the Chinese New Year. For the quarter ending March 31, 2020 (our 2nd fiscal quarter), revenues are expected to be in the range of $10 to $14 million. Gross margin for the quarter ending March 31, 2020 is expected to be in the upper 20's to 30% range, with operating margin negative.

Additionally, in fiscal Q2, we expect to record a pre-tax loss on deconsolidation of Tempress in the range of $12.5 million to $13 million, of which approximately $7.3 million is the recognition of previously recorded accumulated foreign currency translation losses. The total pre-tax loss is not expected to have a material effect on our cash balances from our continuing operations. We also expect to recognize a significant tax benefit relating to this loss, which can be carried over to future years.

The semiconductor equipment industries can be cyclical and inherently impacted by changes in market demand. Additionally, operating results can be significantly impacted, positively or negatively, by the timing of orders, system shipments, and the financial results of semiconductor manufacturers.

A portion of Amtech's results are denominated in Renminbis, a Chinese currency. The outlook provided in this press release is based on an assumed exchange rate between the United States Dollar and the Renminbi. Changes in the value of the Renminbi in relation to the United States Dollar could cause actual results to differ from expectations.

Conference Call

Amtech Systems will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss first quarter financial results. Those in the USA wishing to participate in the live call should dial (844) 868-9329. From Canada, dial (866) 605-3852, and internationally, dial (412) 317-6703. Request "Amtech" when connected to the operator. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through February 13, 2020. To access the replay please dial US toll free (877) 344-7529 and enter code 10138192. Internationally, dial (412) 317-0088 and use the same code. A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the investor relations section of Amtech's website at www.amtechsystems.com.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor and automotive component manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC and 300mm silicon horizontal thermal reactor), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce TechnologiesTM, and PR HoffmanTM.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Amtech"), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech's future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness and profitably grow our revenue, the planned divestiture of our solar business, and enhancements to our technologies and expansion of our product portfolio. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "plan," "anticipate," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project," "should," "would," "could", "likely," "future," "target," "forecast," "goal," "observe," and "strategy" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year-ended September 30, 2019, listed various important factors that could affect the Company's future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) February 6, 2020 (Unaudited)

Summary Financial Information for Continuing Operations (in thousands, except percentages and ratios)





Three Months Ended





December 31,

2019



September 30, 2019



December 31, 2018

Amtech Systems, Inc.























Revenues, net of returns and allowances

$ 20,692



$ 20,174



$ 23,225

Gross profit

$ 8,174



$ 8,560



$ 9,020

Gross margin



40 %



42 %



39 % Operating income

$ 1,637



$ 1,653



$ 664

New orders

$ 17,625



$ 20,344



$ 20,613

Backlog

$ 13,444



$ 17,326



$ 23,656

Semiconductor Segment























Revenues, net of returns and allowances

$ 17,232



$ 15,188



$ 18,960

Gross profit

$ 7,186



$ 6,866



$ 7,490

Gross margin



42 %



45 %



40 % Operating income

$ 2,722



$ 2,316



$ 2,745

New orders

$ 15,094



$ 16,163



$ 16,094

Backlog

$ 12,764



$ 14,902



$ 18,158

SiC/LED Segment























Revenues, net of returns and allowances

$ 2,817



$ 4,352



$ 2,983

Gross profit

$ 979



$ 1,814



$ 1,224

Gross margin



35 %



42 %



41 % Operating income

$ 534



$ 1,388



$ 769

New orders

$ 2,531



$ 2,399



$ 3,744

Backlog

$ 680



$ 966



$ 3,456



AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) February 6, 2020 (Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

December 31,





2019



2018

Revenues, net of returns and allowances

$ 20,692



$ 23,225

Cost of sales



12,518





14,205

Gross profit



8,174





9,020



















Selling, general and administrative



5,915





6,626

Research, development and engineering



622





866

Restructuring charges



—





864

Operating income



1,637





664



















Loss on sale of subsidiary



(2,793)





—

Interest income and other, net



(70)





166

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes



(1,226)





830

Income tax provision



41





582

(Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax



(1,267)





248

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(665)





(2,620)

Net loss

$ (1,932)



$ (2,372)



















(Loss) Income Per Basic Share:















Basic (loss) income per share from continuing operations

$ (0.09)



$ 0.02

Basic loss per share from discontinued operations

$ (0.05)



$ (0.18)

Net loss per basic share

$ (0.14)



$ (0.16)



















(Loss) Income Per Diluted Share:















Diluted (loss) income per share from continuing operations

$ (0.09)



$ 0.02

Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations

$ (0.05)



$ (0.18)

Net loss per diluted share

$ (0.14)



$ (0.16)



















Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic



14,290





14,220

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted



14,290





14,252



AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) February 6, 2020 (Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data)





December 31,

2019



September 30, 2019

Assets















Current Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 52,742



$ 52,982

Restricted cash



—





101

Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $134 and $172 at December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively)



14,205





12,873

Inventory



15,580





17,532

Income taxes receivable



662





—

Held-for-sale assets



18,752





22,755

Other current assets



2,156





2,027

Total current assets



104,097





108,270

Property, Plant and Equipment - Net



10,100





10,217

Intangible Assets - Net



804





870

Goodwill - Net



6,633





6,633

Other Assets



651





487

Total Assets

$ 122,285



$ 126,477

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Current Liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 5,097



$ 4,371

Accrued compensation and related taxes



1,743





2,717

Accrued warranty expense



461





556

Other accrued liabilities



1,148





1,274

Current maturities of long-term debt



368





371

Contract liabilities



565





1,378

Income taxes payable



—





1,434

Held-for-sale liabilities



15,168





18,547

Total current liabilities



24,550





30,648

Long-Term Debt



5,085





5,178

Long-Term Lease Liability



34





—

Income Taxes Payable



3,654





3,199

Total Liabilities



33,323





39,025

Commitments and Contingencies















Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued



—





—

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 14,386,422 and 14,268,797 at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively



144





143

Additional paid-in capital



125,866





125,098

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(8,560)





(11,233)

Retained deficit



(28,488)





(26,556)

Total shareholders' equity



88,962





87,452

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 122,285



$ 126,477



AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) February 6, 2020 (Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)





Three Months Ended December 31,





2019



2018

Operating Activities















Net loss

$ (1,932)



$ (2,372)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



406





443

Write-down of inventory



311





557

Deferred income taxes



784





7

Non-cash share-based compensation expense



68





169

Loss on sale of subsidiary



2,793





—

(Reversal of) provision for allowance for doubtful accounts, net



(59)





44

Other, net



13





106

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



3,296





(2,568)

Inventory



1,025





228

Other assets



(1,458)





7,939

Accounts payable



(1,983)





520

Accrued income taxes



(1,616)





831

Accrued and other liabilities



(486)





(684)

Contract liabilities



(1,330)





(5,866)

Net cash used in operating activities



(168)





(646)

Investing Activities















Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(173)





(152)

Net cash disposed of in sale of subsidiary



(647)





—

Net cash used in investing activities



(820)





(152)

Financing Activities















Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



701





37

Payments on long-term debt



(103)





(95)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



598





(58)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



1,141





(662)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



751





(1,518)

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Year*



59,134





62,496

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Year*

$ 59,885



$ 60,978







* Includes Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash that are included in Held-For-Sale Assets on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

