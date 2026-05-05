Amtech Software Introduces Amtech Intelligence, Elevating the Packaging Industry with Value-Driven AI Capabilities, Including the Strategic Acquisition of Clarico Systems

Acquisition of Clarico, the packaging industry's leading AI-powered estimating and quoting software, marks the latest advancement in Amtech's growing AI strategy.

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtech Software, the leading provider of ERP, MES and CRM solutions for the packaging industry, today introduced Amtech Intelligence, elevating performance for the packaging industry with value-driven AI capabilities. As part of the announcement, Amtech is also acquiring Clarico Systems, the pioneering provider of AI-powered estimating and quoting software for the packaging industry. The acquisition represents the latest advancement in Amtech Intelligence, deepening Amtech's AI capabilities and delivering immediate, measurable value to Amtech's global customer base.

" The acquisition of Clarico System is a meaningful step forward for Amtech Intelligence and our commitment to the packaging industry. Clarico, integrated into Amtech's ERP offerings, will provide an unmatched capability that gives our customers a competitive advantage. This is exactly the kind of innovation our customers deserve, and it's available to them today." Chuck Schneider, CEO, Amtech Software

Amtech Intelligence: Leading AI for the Packaging Industry

The Clarico acquisition is the latest step in Amtech's strategy to elevate the performance of packaging manufacturers by delivering AI-powered solutions that deliver measurable customer value. Clarico's capabilities complement and extend Amtech Intelligence: AI embedded into the workflows that corrugated, folding carton, label, and flexible packaging companies rely on to profitably serve their customers. Amtech Intelligence activates existing business data into decisions, actions, and better outcomes to transform how packaging manufacturers plan, quote, produce, and optimize their operations.

In collaboration with Amtech's customer AI Council, a group of packaging manufacturers who provide direct input on Amtech's AI roadmap, Amtech developed the thesis that the industry is prioritizing fast access to solutions that securely elevate performance, not generic AI for its own sake.

Amtech Intelligence currently delivers AI capabilities across key workflows: schedule and shipment planning optimization, already in production for customers, and AI-enabled quoting, now accelerated by the acquisition of Clarico. Additional capabilities are being developed with the input of the customer AI Council.

"Our customers are under enormous pressure, from input costs, labor markets, and customer demands for a faster turnaround. AI is not a luxury for this industry. With Clarico's capabilities inside our ERP offerings, Amtech is delivering a competitive edge to our customers today." Chuck Schneider, CEO, Amtech Software

Clarico: The Pioneer in AI-Powered Packaging Estimating and Quoting

Clarico has established itself as the AI-powered estimating and quoting solution for the corrugated, folding carton and flexible packaging markets. By applying machine learning and intelligent automation to the quoting process, Clarico enables packaging manufacturers to generate faster, more accurate quotes, reducing cycle times, eliminating costly estimating errors, and improving win rates on competitive bids.

For an industry where margin pressure and speed-to-quote are critical differentiators, Clarico's AI capabilities deliver an immediate and quantifiable return on investment.

"Clarico was built with one purpose, to give packaging manufacturers the intelligence they need to quote smarter, win more business, and protect their margins. Amtech shares that mission. By bringing Clarico's AI quoting engine into the Amtech ERP offerings, we are putting a competitive weapon into the hands of packaging manufacturers around the world." — Pierre Slabber, CEO, Clarico

Immediate Value for Amtech's Customers

The acquisition creates an immediately addressable opportunity to deploy Clarico's AI quoting technology across existing relationships, with no competitive displacement required. Amtech customers will gain access to Clarico's capabilities within their existing operational workflow, accelerating time-to-value for manufacturers looking to modernize their estimating and quoting processes.

Clarico's technology is also fit for packaging and flexible packaging environments, validated by Amtech customers who are actively evaluating Clarico's technology.

About Amtech Software

Amtech Software is the leading purpose-built provider of ERP, MES and CRM software solutions for the global packaging and labels industry. Leading the journey for continuous innovation with cloud and practical AI solutions, Amtech helps corrugated packaging, folding carton, flexible packaging, and label manufacturers around the world securely streamline plant operations from order entry to job execution and final delivery. Founded over 40 years ago, Amtech supports over 1,250 plants worldwide with a presence in North America, Latin America and Europe. For more information, visit www.amtechsoftware.com.

About Clarico

Clarico is the packaging industry's leading AI-powered estimating and quoting software for corrugated and folding carton manufacturers. Clarico's intelligent estimation engine applies machine learning to help packaging producers quote faster, more accurately, and more profitably. For more information, visit www.clarico.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Media Contact: Lauren Gamba | Keeton PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Amtech Software