Amtech Systems to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on November 21, 2019

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 8:30 am ET.

Executive Officers will discuss financial results and take questions following the prepared remarks.

The dial-in details for the live conference are as follows:

USA toll free: 1-844-868-9329

toll free: 1-844-868-9329 Canada toll free: 1-866-605-3852

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://www.amtechsystems.com

A telephone replay will be available 1 hour after the end of the conference through November 28, 2019 at 9:00am ET. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

USA toll free: 1-877-344-7529

toll free: 1-877-344-7529 Conference code: 10136104

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a global supplier of advanced thermal processing and polishing equipment and related consumables to the semiconductor / electronics, power IC businesses, and advanced lighting manufacturing markets. Amtech's equipment includes diffusion, solder reflow systems, wafer handling automation, and polishing equipment and related consumables for surface preparation of various materials, including silicon carbide ("SiC"), sapphire and silicon. The Company's wafer handling, thermal processing, polishing and consumable products currently address the diffusion, oxidation, and deposition steps used in the fabrication of semiconductors, printed circuit boards, semiconductor packaging, MEMS, and advanced lighting, including the polishing of newly sliced sapphire and silicon wafers. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce TechnologiesTM, PR HoffmanTM, and R2D AutomationTM.

Contacts:

Amtech Systems, Inc.

Lisa Gibbs

Chief Financial Officer

(480) 967-5146

IRelations@Amtechsystems.com

Or

Christensen

Investor Relations

Patty Bruner

(480) 201-6075

Pbruner@christensenir.com

SOURCE Amtech Systems, Inc.

