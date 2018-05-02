The dial-in details for the live conference are as follows:

USA toll free: 1-844-868-9329

toll free: 1-844-868-9329 Canada toll free: 1-866-605-3852

toll free: 1-866-605-3852 International: 1-412-317-6703

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://www.amtechsystems.com

A telephone replay will be available 1 hour after the end of the conference through May 17, 2018 at 9:00am ET. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

USA toll free: 1-877-344-7529

toll free: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088

Conference code: 10119630

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a global supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment to the solar, semiconductor / electronics, and LED manufacturing markets. Amtech's equipment includes diffusion, ALD and PECVD systems and solder reflow systems. Amtech also supplies wafer handling automation and polishing equipment and related consumable products. The Company's wafer handling, thermal processing and consumable products currently address the diffusion, oxidation, and deposition steps used in the fabrication of solar cells, LEDs, semiconductors, MEMS, printed circuit boards, semiconductor packaging, and the polishing of newly sliced sapphire and silicon wafers. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names Tempress SystemsTM, Bruce TechnologiesTM, PR HoffmanTM, R2D AutomationTM, SoLayTec, and BTU International.

Contacts:

Amtech Systems, Inc.

Robert Hass

Chief Financial Officer

(480) 967-5146

IRelations@Amtechsystems.com

Or

Christensen

Investor Relations

Patty Bruner

(480) 201-6075

Pbruner@christensenir.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amtech-systems-to-announce-second-quarter-financial-results-on-may-10-2018-300640955.html

SOURCE Amtech Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.amtechsystems.com

