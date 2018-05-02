Amtech Systems to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2018

TEMPE, Ariz., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a global supplier of production equipment and related supplies for the solar, semiconductor, and LED markets, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 5:00 pm ET.
Executive Chairman, J.S. Whang; President and CEO, Fokko Pentinga; and CFO, Robert Hass will discuss financial results and take questions following the prepared remarks.
The dial-in details for the live conference are as follows:
- USA toll free: 1-844-868-9329
- Canada toll free: 1-866-605-3852
- International: 1-412-317-6703
A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://www.amtechsystems.com
A telephone replay will be available 1 hour after the end of the conference through May 17, 2018 at 9:00am ET. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:
- USA toll free: 1-877-344-7529
- International: 1-412-317-0088
- Conference code: 10119630
About Amtech Systems, Inc.
Amtech Systems, Inc. is a global supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment to the solar, semiconductor / electronics, and LED manufacturing markets. Amtech's equipment includes diffusion, ALD and PECVD systems and solder reflow systems. Amtech also supplies wafer handling automation and polishing equipment and related consumable products. The Company's wafer handling, thermal processing and consumable products currently address the diffusion, oxidation, and deposition steps used in the fabrication of solar cells, LEDs, semiconductors, MEMS, printed circuit boards, semiconductor packaging, and the polishing of newly sliced sapphire and silicon wafers. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names Tempress SystemsTM, Bruce TechnologiesTM, PR HoffmanTM, R2D AutomationTM, SoLayTec, and BTU International.
Contacts:
Amtech Systems, Inc.
Robert Hass
Chief Financial Officer
(480) 967-5146
IRelations@Amtechsystems.com
Or
Christensen
Investor Relations
Patty Bruner
(480) 201-6075
Pbruner@christensenir.com
