Amtech Systems to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on August 8, 2019

TEMPE, Ariz., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips and solar cells, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5:00 pm ET.

Executive Officers will discuss financial results and take questions following the prepared remarks.

The dial-in details for the live conference are as follows:

• USA toll free: 1-844-868-9329 • Canada toll free: 1-866-605-3852 • International: 1-412-317-6703

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://www.amtechsystems.com

A telephone replay will be available 1 hour after the end of the conference through August 15, 2019 at 9:00am ET. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

• USA toll free: 1-877-344-7529 • International: 1-412-317-0088 • Conference code: 10133320

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a global supplier of advanced thermal processing and polishing equipment and related consumables to the semiconductor / electronics, power IC businesses, advanced lighting manufacturing and solar markets. Amtech's equipment includes diffusion systems, solder reflow systems, wafer handling automation, PECVD and ALD systems and polishing equipment and related consumables for surface preparation of various materials, including silicon carbide ("SiC"), sapphire and silicon. The Company's wafer handling, thermal processing, polishing and consumable products currently address the diffusion and deposition steps used in the fabrication of semiconductors, printed circuit boards, semiconductor packaging, solar cells, MEMS, and advanced lighting, including the polishing of newly sliced sapphire and silicon wafers. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce TechnologiesTM, PR HoffmanTM, Tempress SystemsTM, R2D AutomationTM and SoLayTec.

Contacts:

Amtech Systems, Inc.

Lisa Gibbs

Chief Financial Officer

(480) 967-5146

IRelations@Amtechsystems.com

Or

Christensen

Investor Relations

Patty Bruner

(480) 201-6075

Pbruner@christensenir.com

