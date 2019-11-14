Amtech to Participate in ROTH Capital Partners SiC and GaN Day in New York

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), announced today its participation in the upcoming ROTH Capital Partners SiC and GaN Day in New York City on November 21, 2019. Chief Operating Officer, Michael Whang, and Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Gibbs, look to host discussions with members of the financial community at the event. To schedule one-on-one meetings with Amtech management, please contact your Roth representative. The Company's November 2019 presentation will be posted in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.amtechsystems.com on the day of the event.

Mr. Michael Whang, Chief Operating Officer, comments, "We are pleased to participate in this conference and discuss the continuously expanding market for SiC, given the expected near and longer-term growth in demand for power devices in auto, consumer and industrial IoT, 5G mobility, AI, and Big Data. We are well positioned in that our subsidiary, PR Hoffman, has market-leading-SiC technologies. Additionally, we are currently in the process of increasing PR Hoffman's manufacturing facilities, including upgrading production equipment, that is expected to come online as planned in early 2020. We strongly believe that SiC represents a significant value-driving opportunity for our Company in the near and longer term and expect to profitably grow PR Hoffman's SiC, optics, and silicon substrate solutions business."

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor and automotive component manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC and 300mm silicon horizontal thermal reactor), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce TechnologiesTM, PR HoffmanTM, and R2D AutomationTM.

Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Amtech"), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech's future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, and efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "plan," "anticipate," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project," "should," "would," "likely," "future," "target," "forecast," "goal," "observe," and "strategy" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year-ended September 30, 2018, listed various important factors that could affect the Company's future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

