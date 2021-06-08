Amtrak Customers Can Tour the Country for One Low Fare with USA Rail Pass

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the relaunch of its USA Rail Pass, Amtrak is introducing a new and affordable way to take a multi-segment train journey across America. This new offering allows customers to take up to ten rides to see the country and explore sights at many of Amtrak's 500 destinations. Now through June 22, the USA Rail Pass is available for $299, a savings of $200 off the regular $499 price. Customers taking advantage of this special introductory offer will pay less than $30 per ride for ten travel segments over 30 days.

To make the experience as seamless and touch-free as possible, customers can purchase the USA Rail Pass on Amtrak.com and start building their itinerary on the website or on the Amtrak app. By leveraging the app, customers can also access their ticket, check train status and get boarding information prior to departure.

"We want to offer customers a truly unique way to travel this summer," said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Roger Harris. "With the new electronic USA Rail Pass, customers can take advantage of a great value and newly streamlined web and mobile app interfaces to make managing personalized travel plans convenient and easy."

USA Rail Pass allows up to 10 segments in a 30-day period beginning with the customer's first trip and is valid for use within 120 days of pass purchase. After purchasing the pass, customers can book and modify their trip itinerary and will receive an electronic ticket for each segment to present to the conductor when boarding.

USA Rail Pass is available for travel in Coach class—featuring wide, reclining seats with a big picture window, ample legroom, and no middle seat. A travel segment occurs when a customer boards and disembarks one of Amtrak's scheduled services. If the trip involves making a connection, customers will use two segments of the USA Rail Pass. Upgrades to Business Class and private room accommodations are not available at this time. Amtrak Guest Rewards members will earn two points per dollar spent on each USA Rail Pass following travel on the first segment. Additional restrictions, terms and conditions apply. Learn more at Amtrak.com/USARailPass.

