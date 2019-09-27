Amtrak Expands Share Fares Deal Offering Discount on Additional Routes

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak announced additional availability as part of its Share Fares deal, offering up to 45% off Amtrak travel. Inspiring customers to explore with friends and families by their side, Amtrak is offering more discounts as part of its Share Fares deal, now available on the Downeaster, Ethan Allen Express, Adirondack, Illinois Service, Wolverine Service, Blue Water, Pere Marquette, Missouri River Runner, Carolinian, Empire Service, Maple Leaf, Piedmont, Heartland Flyer, Cascades and San Joaquins.

The Share Fares discount requires a reservation two days in advance. The more the merrier on Amtrak with customers saving up to 45% when purchasing tickets for six passengers.

Share Fares is available with promo code V291. The fare structure:

Customer one – full price

Customer two – 15% discount

Customer three – 60% discount

Customer four – 70% discount

Customer five – 70% discount

Customer six – 70% discount

With the Share Fares expansion, we make it easier to bring the whole crew by helping customers save with each plus one. Customers can travel one-way for as low as:

To/From Ticket

1 Ticket 2 Ticket

3 Ticket 4, 5 & 6 Total Price per

Customer* Boston – Portland $24 $20.40 $9.60 $7.20 $75.60 $12.60 Albany – New York $45 $38.25 $18 $13.50 $141.75 $23.63 New York – Syracuse $66 $56.10 $26.40 $19.80 $207.90 $34.65 Richmond – Washington, DC $38 $32.30 $15.20 $11.40 $119.70 $19.95 Richmond – New York $103 $87.55 $41.20 $30.90 $324.45 $54.08 Chicago – St. Louis $31 $26.35 $12.4 $9.30 $97.65 $16.28 Ann Arbor – Chicago $39 $33.15 $15.60 $11.70 $122.85 $20.48 Chicago – Champaign $17 $14.45 $6.80 $5.10 $53.55 $8.93 Chicago – Macomb $26 $22.10 $10.40 $7.80 $81.90 $13.65 Fort Worth – Oklahoma City $31 $26.35 $12.40 $9.30 $97.65 $16.28 Portland – Seattle $35 $29.75 $14 $10.50 $110.25 $18.38 Portland – Tacoma $28 $23.80 $11.20 $8.40 $88.20 $14.70 Fresno – Los Angeles $36.25 $30.82 $14.50 $10.88 $114.21 $19.04 Bakersfield – Fresno $22.50 $19.13 $9 $6.75 $70.88 $11.82 Montreal – New York $70 $59.50 $28 $21 $220.50 $36.75 Chicago – Grand Rapids $35 $29.75 $14 $10.50 $110.25 $18.38 Kansas City – St. Louis $36 $30.60 $14.40 $10.80 $113.40 $18.90 Raleigh – Washington, DC $86 $73.10 $34.40 $25.80 $270.90 $45.15 Charlotte – New York $123 $104.55 $49.20 $36.90 $387.45 $64.58 Charlotte – Durham $30 $25.50 $12 $9 $94.50 $15.75

*Price per customer is only when purchasing six tickets

The offer is available for up to six customers traveling together on the same itinerary and is available at Amtrak.com. Reservations are required a minimum of two days prior to travel. This offer is not valid on the 7000-8999 Thruways, Acela, Amtrak Hartford Line, Capitol Corridor, Ethan Allen Express, Hiawatha, Keystone Service, Canadian Section of the Maple Leaf, Pacific Surfliner, Pennsylvanian, Valley Flyer and Vermonter. The companion and full fare passengers must travel together on the same itinerary and have tickets issues together. This offer is valid for coach seats only; no upgrades allowed. This offer is not combinable with any other discount offer. Sale prices are not available at all times and on all routes. This offer is also subject to any restrictions, blackouts and refund rules that apply to the type of fare purchased, a 25 percent cancellation fee may apply. Please refer to discount code V291.

