Amtrak Highlights Superior Amenities at an Affordable Price Onboard Acela Trains

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking the Acela for travel on the Northeast Corridor (NEC) is now more convenient than ever and travelers can enjoy low fares now available between many cities from Washington, D.C. to Boston. To provide more schedule flexibility, Amtrak is also adding two additional weekday daily roundtrip Acela trains beginning Mon., April 5.

"This is a great opportunity for customers who might not have previously considered taking Acela because they assumed it was geared toward business travelers or perhaps thought it was out of their price range," said Roger Harris, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer of Amtrak. "As customers feel more confident traveling again, we will continue to ensure a premium travel experience onboard our Acela trains to take our passengers where they want to go safely and comfortably."

Planning ahead pays off for customers who book travel at least 14 days in advance to access our lowest available Acela fares. Sample city pairs in Business Class include:

Travel Between Fare Travel Between Fare Washington D.C. - New York $69 Boston – New York $59 New York – Providence $49 Philadelphia – New York $49 Washington, D.C - Philadelphia $49 Baltimore – New York $69 Boston – Philadelphia $69 Boston – Washington, D.C $69

For added convenience and a seamless boarding experience, reserved seating is also available on Acela in Business and First Class. Acela features large comfortable leather seats, with plenty of space and legroom, a faster trip with fewer stops and free, upgraded WiFi with power outlets at each seat and luggage storage for up to four bags. For an even more upgraded experience, customers may choose First Class, which offers comfortable two by one seating, complimentary hot meals and unlimited beverages, all with a dedicated attendant. The recently announced Bidup program allows already ticketed Acela customers to bid on an upgrade to First Class. In addition to enhanced cleaning protocols at stations and on trains, Amtrak continues to deliver a New Standard of Travel.

Amtrak is also investing in new high-speed trainsets to improve service on the NEC. Amtrak's new fleet of Acela trains will feature nearly 25% more seats, personal outlets, USB ports and adjustable reading lights at every seat, complimentary Wi-Fi, spacious restrooms with a 60-inch diameter turning radius, and the surpassed accessibility requirements for people with disabilities.

Acela is the fastest train in the Western Hemisphere, with a maximum speed of 150 mph (241 kph) on sections of its route between Boston and New Haven and 135 mph (217 kph) between New York City and Washington, D.C. Acela serves 16 stations in nine states – Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and DC. On average, Amtrak train travel produces 67% fewer emissions per passenger than flying and 79% fewer emissions than driving alone.

About Amtrak®

For 50 years, Amtrak has connected America and transformed transportation by modernizing train travel and building for the future. Amtrak will continue to play an important role in the national transportation network for the next 50 years and beyond by operating a safe, environmentally efficient and fiscally responsible business by providing travelers with an experience that sets a new standard. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through the Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Amtrak

Related Links

http://www.amtrak.com

