Amtrak Kicks Off "Track Friday Sale"

WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, give friends and loved ones a memorable and meaningful experience by treating them to a travel adventure as Amtrak launches its fourth annual "Track Friday Sale." Customers can take advantage of a special deal with fares as low as $19 for travel on most Amtrak routes throughout the country.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 29, through Monday, Dec. 2, customers can save up to 35%, on select trains nationwide for travel between Dec. 9 and April 30, and available on additional trains including the Acela, Northeast Regional and many popular routes throughout our network beginning Jan. 6 through Apr. 30.

The sale is available at Amtrak.com/trackfridaysale or the Amtrak app and all fares will be automatically discounted. No discount code is needed; fares are as shown. Below are some of the special itineraries available during the "Track Friday Sale":

Travel Between Fare Travel Between Fare Washington, D.C. – Philadelphia NER – $29 Acela - $85 New York - Boston NER - $39 Acela - $84 New York – Philadelphia NER - $29 Acela - $75 New York to Washington, D.C. NER – $39 Acela - $119 Chicago – Washington, D.C. $68 Chicago – New York $73 Los Angeles – Portland, Oregon $80 Chicago - Denver $81 Los Angeles – Seattle $82 Los Angeles – Chicago $119 Richmond, Virginia – Washington, D.C. $19 Eugene, Oregon – Portland Oregon $19 Albany, New York – New York $29 Boston (North Station) – Portland, Maine $19 New York – Miami $105 Memphis, Tennessee – New Orleans $42 *Northeast Regional - NER

Venture aboard Amtrak from popular locations throughout the Northeast, to the great plains and prairies of the Midwest, to the rugged shorelines of the Pacific Coast, to charming historic cities of the South and many more scenic destinations across the United States.

Amtrak customers enjoy the freedom to use their phones and electronic devices (no "airplane mode"), large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry.

The following services are included in the sale for travel between Dec. 9 – April 30: California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, Cardinal, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, Lake Shore Limited, Palmetto, Silver Service, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited and Texas Eagle.

The following services are included in the sale for travel between Jan. 6 – April 30: Acela, Northeast Regional, Adirondack, Amtrak Cascades, Capitol Corridor, Carolinian, Downeaster, Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Hiawatha, Illinois Service, Keystone Service (not valid locally between Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia), Maple Leaf, Michigan Services, Missouri River Runner, Heartland Flyer, Piedmont, Pennsylvanian (not valid locally between Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia) San Joaquins and Vermonter.

The sale does not include Auto Train , Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service (locally between Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania), Pacific Surfliner and 7000-8999 Thruways, which include transportation provided by bus through a variety of operators in conjunction with Amtrak. Blackout dates apply Dec. 22-23 and Jan 2-3. This offer is valid for Coach and Acela Business Class seats only; no upgrades permitted. Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable. A 25% cancellation fee applies if exchanged. Other restrictions may apply.

