Amtrak Launches New Reduced Multi-Ride Fares on Northeast Regional for Customer Savings on Northeast Corridor

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak multi-ride travelers can now save up to 40 percent on the cost of their monthly tickets and 50 percent for 10-ride tickets on all Northeast Regional trains, between Boston and Virginia. The discount program incorporates part of the latest customer amenity, Amtrak RideReserveSM, which allows customers who purchase monthly, ten-ride and six-ride multi-ride tickets to confirm their trip prior to boarding on the Amtrak apps and on Amtrak.com or before departure at a staffed ticket window.

"When you combine essential safety measures with up to 50 percent savings, it's truly a win-win for travelers," said Roger Harris, Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer. "We remain committed to safeguarding the travel experience with enhanced safety and cleaning measures."

Prices for the following trips are as low as:

City Pairs Price City Pairs Price Boston – Kingston, RI Monthly- $432 10-Ride - $173 Wilmington – Washington, D.C. Monthly- $876 10-Ride - $350 Philadelphia – New York City Monthly- $960 10-Ride - $384 Washington, D.C. – Richmond, VA Monthly- $522 10-Ride - $232 New York City - Wilmington Monthly- $1,104 10-Ride - $442 Washington, D.C. – Ashland, VA Monthly- $504 10-Ride - $224 Newark, NJ - Philadelphia Monthly- $960 10-Ride - $384 Washington, D.C. – Fredericksburg, VA Monthly- $378 10-Ride - $168 Philadelphia – Washington, D.C. Monthly- $948 10-Ride - $379 Washington, D.C. – Quantico, VA Monthly- $324 10-Ride - $144

In addition to being featured on the busiest trains in the Northeast Corridor, RideReserveSM, can be used on the Amtrak National Network, including state-sponsored trains (except California's Capitol Corridor and Pacific Surfliner), and some Amtrak Thruway bus services. The list of routes that offer the multi-ride discounts is on Amtrak.com. To learn more about our New Standard of Travel, visit the Amtrak Media Center. Most important, information from RideReserve confirmations will provide more data to properly manage the seating inventory, which allows us to limit sales to provide sufficient distancing for the safety of our customers.

Previously, customers taking advantage of these monthly, ten-ride and six-ride discounts were unaware before boarding if their choice of trains was nearly (or already) sold-out. Confirmations are available up to 14 days until scheduled departure and for up to two trips per travel date (one in each direction). Also, by confirming a specific train on a specific date, customers who are also Amtrak Guest Rewards members can receive automated gate and track notifications and train status messages if there are any delays or disruptions.

