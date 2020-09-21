Amtrak Offers Buy One Get One Free for Acela and Northeast Regional Trains

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak customers can now take advantage of its Buy One Get One Free sale on all Acela and Northeast Regional (NER) trains throughout the Northeast Corridor (NEC) – from Boston to Virginia – by booking between September 21 through Wednesday, September 30 for travel from Thursday, September 24 through Saturday, December 12, 2020. Customers will need to use the discount code C333 when booking. Exchanges and full refunds are available upon customer request through September 30, 2020. Amtrak's new, enhanced safety initiatives will continue to be in effect for customers and employees on our trains and at our stations.

Prices for the following trips, which require three days advanced purchase, are as low as:

City Pairs Price City Pairs Price New York City -

Philadelphia NER - $56 Acela - $99 New York -

Providence NER - $66

Acela - $89 Philadelphia –

Washington, D.C. NER - $56

Acela - $99 New York -

Baltimore NER - $69

Acela - $129 Boston – Philadelphia NER - $69

Acela - $129 New York – Boston NER - $69

Acela - $99 Boston –

Washington, D.C. NER - $104

Acela - $129 New York –

Washington, D.C. NER - $69

Acela - $129 Norfolk, VA – New York

City NER - $86 Richmond, VA –

Washington, D.C. NER - $30

In addition to aggressive steps to disinfect stations and trains, additional Amtrak measures deliver a New Standard of Travel by including the following:

Face coverings: For your well-being and ours, Amtrak requires that all customers and employees wear a face mask or covering that fully covers the entire mouth and nose while onboard and in stations. Amtrak reserves the right to remove a customer or ban them from future travel in the event of noncompliance with Amtrak's face covering policy.

Limiting bookings: We are limiting bookings on most trains to allow for more physical distancing in seating areas. Individuals traveling alone may use the seat next to them for personal belongings, while friends and family members will easily find seats together.

Air Quality: All of our trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate every 4-5 minutes.

Physical distancing: Signage has been displayed at our busiest stations to indicate safe distances in high traffic areas. In addition, protective plastic barriers have been installed at customer counters at our busiest stations.

Advanced purchase is required at least three days prior to travel. Fares are one way (adult) and no additional discounts apply. Valid for Acela Business class seats and Northeast Regional Coach class only. The sale is not valid for travel on Sundays or Fridays. Blackout dates include Tuesday, Nov. 24, Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Monday, Nov. 30. Seating is limited; seats may not be available on all days. Once purchased, refund fees may apply but can be waived upon customer request for purchases through September 30, 2020. Once travel has begun, no changes to the itinerary are permitted. Other restrictions may apply. Tickets are currently for sale and can be found, along with current schedules, on Amtrak.com and through the Amtrak app.

Amtrak continues to evaluate current practices and pilot new opportunities to support personal safety. Visit Amtrak.com for more information about how Amtrak is maintaining a safe environment.

