Amtrak Offers Trip for Two with Its Buy One Get One Free Valentine's Day Sale

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Amtrak, we want to show customers how much we love them by offering a Valentine's Day Buy One Get One Free Sale. Thursday, February 13, through Monday, February 17, customers can buy one coach ticket and get the second free for nationwide travel between March 9 and August 30, 2020, with no blackout dates. Customers can receive discounted tickets by using the code V214 at checkout or at amtrak.com/valentines-day-sale.

Amtrak is offering a great way for customers and their loved ones to travel for a weekend away or on a leisurely vacation. From couples, to moms, to friends, to every loved one, Amtrak encourages individuals to give more than chocolates, flowers and valentines this year. Instead, consider gifting a trip on Amtrak with a two for the price of one, Buy One Get One Free Sale.

The discount is valid for travel across the national network including most long distance routes as well as the Acela, Adirondack, Carolinian/Piedmont, Cascades, Downeaster, Downstate Illinois Services, Empire Service, Ethan Allen Express, Heartland Flyer, Maple Leaf, Michigan Services, Missouri River Runner, Northeast Regional, San Joaquins, Valley Flyer, Vermonter and reserved sections of the Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service. Two customers can travel together in coach for as low as:

Route Fare Cities Fare New York – Washington, D.C (Acela) $183 Los Angeles – Seattle $126 Washington, D.C. – Boston (Acela) $192 Seattle – Portland, OR $36 Washington, D.C. – Chicago $105 San Francisco – Denver $149 San Francisco – Los Angeles $66.50 New York – Atlanta $164 New York – Washington, D.C. $98 Chicago – St. Louis $31 Los Angeles – Albuquerque $86 St. Louis – Kansas City $36 Portland, ME – Boston $29 Richmond, VA – Charlotte $54 Detroit – Chicago $40 Washington, D.C. – Orlando $139 Fares will vary by train

Being able to easily travel to/from city centers, Amtrak has one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags. Amtrak also offers the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no "airplane mode"), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room and no middle seat.

This sale is valid for one free companion rail fare traveling on the same reservation as one full adult coach fare. This offer is valid for travel on all reserved service except the Auto Train. Adults must travel together and be booked in the same reservation. Valid for coach seats only; no upgrades allowed. This offer is not combinable with any other discount offer. All prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare when accessing this promotion at amtrak.com/valentines-day-sale or by using the discount code (V214) when booking their trip. Other terms and conditions apply.

SOURCE Amtrak

Related Links

https://www.amtrak.com/

