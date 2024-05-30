Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Adds Additional Trains for X Games Ventura 2024

Partnership Provides Convenient and Scenic Train Travel Options for Action Sports Fans

ORANGE, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® will add two extra trains per day from Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30, 2024, to accommodate the expected increase in travelers for the highly anticipated X Games Ventura 2024 event. This is the second annual partnership between the Pacific Surfliner, the X Games, Ventura County Coast, and the Ventura Visitors and Convention Bureau (Visit Ventura) to support sustainable travel to the event.

A person with a skateboard standing next to the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train.

"The success of last year's partnership underscored the immense potential for long-term synergy between our organizations. With our Ventura stop located just steps away from all the action, Pacific Surfliner is an easy choice to avoid traffic, while enjoying iconic coastal views of the Pacific Ocean," said Bryan MacDonald, Chair of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency Board of Directors. "We are proud to partner with the X Games, Visit Ventura, and Ventura County Coast to support sustainable mobility in my home county and give fans a fun and relaxing travel experience to the games."

With 29 stations from San Diego to San Luis Obispo and a stop conveniently close to the Ventura Fairgrounds, the Pacific Surfliner offers an ideal travel option for the X Games. Travelers can enjoy a 15% discount on both train tickets and event admission. Additionally, the Market Café will feature two special edition Ventura beers brewed specifically to commemorate the X Games.

A special schedule will be in place for the X Games with two (2) extra daily train trips to Ventura. In anticipation of increased ridership, reservations for travelers will be required from June 28 to 30. Space is limited, so customers are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and book early to guarantee available tickets.

The following trains have been added to the schedule to support the X Games Ventura from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30:

Train 763 (Friday to Sunday) northbound, arriving to Ventura in the morning at 10:12 AM

(Friday to Sunday) northbound, arriving to in the morning at Train 798 (Friday and Saturday) southbound, departing Ventura at 10:38 PM

(Friday and Saturday) southbound, departing at Train 786 (Sunday) southbound, departing Ventura at 3:35 PM

During the reservation period, the Rail 2 Rail and Metrolink code share programs will be temporarily suspended on all regular schedule trains, resulting in Metrolink and COASTER passes not being accepted on these dates. The programs will resume on July 1. Metrolink code share and Rail 2 Rail customers may ride the special event trains 763, 798, and 786 if space is available.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used. However, Amtrak monthly pass or 10-trip ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip (train and date) in advance through the Amtrak RideReserve program when traveling between June 28 through June 30, 2024. During this time, 10-Trip tickets can only be used by a single rider at a time.

While reservations are required, passengers must ride the train listed on their tickets. If travel plans change, customers must adjust the reservation in advance of the scheduled departure. This can be done online at Amtrak.com, by phone at 800-USA-RAIL, or at a staffed Amtrak station.

Pacific Surfliner trains are 46 percent more energy efficient than cars, aiding in the reduction of carbon emissions. Onboard amenities include comfortable seating, Wi-Fi access, and a café serving snacks and drinks. Passengers are welcome to bring skateboards and surfboards at no extra cost, while bikes require a simple reservation.

Follow @PacSurfliners on X: Stay updated with real-time alerts regarding which trains are expected to be busy.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority overseeing the management of the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service. Comprised of rail owners, operators, and planning agencies along the 351-mile LOSSAN rail corridor, the Agency strives to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety along its service area. The Orange County Transportation Authority provides all necessary administrative support for the LOSSAN Agency and its Board. For more information, visit Lossan.org.

SOURCE LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency