ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® will add railcars to each of its 10 daily trains serving Santa Barbara County starting today, providing more than 2,000 additional seats to help accommodate increased travel demand due to the continued closure of Highway 101 following devastating mudslides near Montecito last week.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner adds capacity to all trains serving Santa Barbara County following mudslides that shut down the Highway 101

Since train tracks reopened on Thursday, January 11, 2018, the Pacific Surfliner has served as the only viable ground transportation option between Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, as drive time on alternate routes between the two counties can take nearly four hours. The Pacific Surfliner travels between Ventura and Santa Barbara in approximately 45 minutes.

Due to the limited transportation options, Pacific Surfliner trains have been extremely busy, with demand exceeding available seating capacity. Extra railcars that had already been added to select Pacific Surfliner trains for the past two days using available equipment are being supplemented by the arrival of eight additional railcars and three locomotives from northern California, which will add up to 270 extra seats per train.

Contact: To book travel and receive service updates, visit www.pacificsurfliner.com and follow @PacSurfliners on Twitter. You can also call 1-800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245) or use the Amtrak app.

Service Details: Pacific Surfliner trains are operating between Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, including stops at Oxnard, Ventura, Caprinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta. Despite the additional capacity, demand for train transportation is anticipated to be high, so passengers should expect busy trains and plan accordingly. Please expect delays as trains travel through the affected areas due emergency personnel working on or near the railroad and continued cleanup efforts.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. To learn more, visit http://www.pacificsurfliner.com/.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency manages the Pacific Surfliner service in close coordination with its member agencies, Amtrak and Caltrans.

Media Contact: Michael Litschi, LOSSAN Agency - (714) 560-5581

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amtrak-pacific-surfliner-adds-capacity-to-all-trains-serving-santa-barbara-county-300582376.html

SOURCE Amtrak Pacific Surfliner

Related Links

http://www.pacificsurfliner.com

