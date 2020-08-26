Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Adds Sanitizing Stations Onboard to Keep Southern California Moving Safely

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, continues to lead improvement efforts in partnership with Amtrak to keep riders safe onboard all Pacific Surfliner trains.

At key locations onboard, passengers can now access a variety of cleaning products including alcohol-based hand sanitizer and antibacterial surface wipes. Packaged cleansing towelettes, which were available previously, are also on hand in the Market Café (located in Car 3).

"As we do our part to help keep Southern California moving, our priority continues to be ensuring a safe environment for our passengers and crews," said LOSSAN Agency Chairman Al Murray. "These additional resources are one way we are helping riders feel more confident when they travel by train."

Crews are also completing the installation of plexiglass barriers in the Market Café on all trains, which provide added protection for customers purchasing food and beverages. While the Pacific Surfliner is operating on a reduced daily schedule, normal train lengths are being maintained to allow plenty of room for social distancing onboard.

A number of other safety and cleaning measures have also been implemented since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The LOSSAN Agency worked with Amtrak's public health and safety team, which has a full-time medical director, on the following procedures and guidelines for Pacific Surfliner trains:

Enhanced cleaning protocols: Amtrak has increased the frequency of cleaning service, including the use of disinfectants to wipe down seats, handrails, doorknobs, and other high-touch surfaces.

Amtrak has increased the frequency of cleaning service, including the use of disinfectants to wipe down seats, handrails, doorknobs, and other high-touch surfaces. Physical distancing: Signage has been displayed at stations and onboard trains to indicate safe distances in high-traffic areas.

Signage has been displayed at stations and onboard trains to indicate safe distances in high-traffic areas. Facial coverings: In accordance with State guidelines, passengers and crews must wear face masks while inside the stations, on the platforms, and aboard the trains and Thruway buses.

In accordance with State guidelines, passengers and crews must wear face masks while inside the stations, on the platforms, and aboard the trains and Thruway buses. Contact-free booking options : Book, board, and check train status through PacificSurfliner.com, Amtrak.com, or the Amtrak app and board with eTickets, which conductors scan from a mobile device.

: Book, board, and check train status through PacificSurfliner.com, Amtrak.com, or the Amtrak app and board with eTickets, which conductors scan from a mobile device. Cashless payments: Amtrak is accepting cashless payments only, including at stations and the onboard Market Café.

Amtrak is accepting cashless payments only, including at stations and the onboard Market Café. Disinfectants onboard for travelers: Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are available for passengers at stations and onboard trains.

Travelers are encouraged to check and adhere to local public health orders in effect for the areas in which they start and end their trip. Customers are encouraged to monitor their health and reschedule their travel in the event they are not feeling well, taking advantage of Pacific Surfliner's flexible ticketing options.

Visit the Pacific Surfliner website for additional health and safety information and to plan a trip.

SOURCE Amtrak Pacific Surfliner

