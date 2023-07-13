Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Adds Special Service Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, X Games California Finals Weekend, and Del Mar Racetrack Opening Day

Return of daily train service through San Clemente along with additional departures make the Pacific Surfliner a convenient transportation option to major Southern California events

ORANGE, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® will once again operate daily train service through south Orange County starting Monday, July 17, just in time for highly anticipated events across Southern California, including Comic-Con International San Diego, the X Games California Finals, and the start of the Del Mar Summer Racing Season.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Adds Special Service Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, X Games California Finals Weekend, and Del Mar Racetrack Opening Day. Photo Courtesy of San Diego Convention Center
The resumption of full train service follows the completion of a railroad protection project near the San Clemente Pier, eliminating the need for a shuttle bus connection between Irvine and Oceanside. Passengers can now enjoy transfer-free travel along the scenic coastline to popular events.

To accommodate the expected increase in travelers, three additional trains will be added to the Pacific Surfliner schedule from Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.

  • Train 568 will depart Los Angeles at 9:10 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 12:07 p.m., making all stops in between.
  • Train 799 will depart San Diego at 1:25 p.m. and arrive in Santa Barbara at 7:44 p.m., making all stops in between. It provides an evening return for X Games attendees traveling north, departing Ventura at 7:09 p.m.
  • Train 798 will depart Santa Barbara at 8:50 p.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 11:48 p.m., making all stops in between. It provides a late-night return for X Games attendees traveling south, departing Ventura at 9:43 p.m.

Event Details

Comic-Con International: Fans of comic books and pop culture, industry professionals, and cosplayers will travel to San Diego for workshops, panels, film screenings, and competitions. The San Diego – Santa Fe Depot is an easy walk or quick trolley ride away from the main events at the convention center and other downtown activities.

X Games California: Elite action sports athletes will compete at the Ventura County Fairgrounds for Finals Weekend of X Games California. The train station is conveniently located next to the Fairgrounds parking lot, within a two-minute walk from the event entrance. A 15% discount is available on train travel and event admission.

Del Mar Racetrack: The summer horseracing season will kick off with special events throughout the weekend. From the Solana Beach Station, a free shuttle is available for train passengers to connect to the racetrack.

Follow @PacSurfliners on Twitter: Stay updated with real-time alerts regarding which trains are expected to be busy. With an Unreserved Coach ticket, customers can choose to take an earlier or later train at no charge if the one they were planning to take is expected to be crowded.

