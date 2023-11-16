Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Announces Holiday Travel Period Schedule Changes & Ticket Reservations

News provided by

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner

16 Nov, 2023, 17:28 ET

Reservations will be required during the Thanksgiving travel period and a Los Angeles Union Station closure will lead to temporary schedule changes in December

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of increased holiday travel, Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® announces advance reservations for travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday period and adjustments to their travel schedule during the December holiday season.

November Travel Updates

Continue Reading
Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Announces Holiday Travel Period Schedule Changes & Ticket Reservations
Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Announces Holiday Travel Period Schedule Changes & Ticket Reservations

During the Thanksgiving holiday period, advance reservations will be required on Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®  trains and connecting Thruway buses from Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. While extra train cars and buses will be deployed to increase seating capacity, customers are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and book early to guarantee available tickets.

Checked baggage will be reinstated for travelers from Saturday, Nov. 18 through Tuesday, Nov. 28 at staffed Pacific Surfliner stations: San Diego, Fullerton, Los Angeles, Van Nuys, Oxnard, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo.

During the reservation period, the Rail 2 Rail and Metrolink code share programs will be temporarily suspended, and Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted on these dates. The programs will resume on Nov. 28.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used. However, Amtrak monthly pass or 10-trip ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip (train and date) in advance through the Amtrak RideReserve program when traveling between Nov. 22 through Nov. 27, 2023. During this time, 10-Trip tickets can only be used by a single rider at a time.

While reservations are required, passengers must ride the train listed on their tickets. If travel plans change, customers must adjust the reservation in advance of the scheduled departure. This can be done online at Amtrak.com, by phone at 800-USA-RAIL, or at a staffed Amtrak station.

December Travel Updates

Los Angeles Union Station will temporarily close for track and signal upgrades from Dec. 26 through Dec. 29, 2023. During this time, for the first time ever, the Pacific Surfliner will bypass Union Station to journey along the east bank of the Los Angeles River and through part of the Alameda Corridor. This will be a historic week for the service, providing passengers with a one-of-a-kind travel experience along a never-before traveled route.

The train schedule during this period will be modified to provide alternate travel accommodations to passengers.

  • Shuttle bus connections to and from LA Union Station and Glendale Station will be provided for all 700 series trains.
  • Shuttle bus connections to and from LA Union Station and Fullerton Station will be provided for trains 562, 564, 572, 586, 573, 581, 589 and 595.
  • Trains 580 and 591 will be suspended.
  • Train 587 will also be suspended and replaced with a special train, 589, which will operate one hour later. 

Learn more about these travel advisories apacificsurfliner.com/alerts.

Tips to Ensure a Safe and Smooth Trip

  • Cancel If You Need To: Pacific Surfliner tickets can be canceled with a full refund to original form of payment with no fees if canceled before departure.
  • Luggage: Bring no more than two carry-on bags per passenger, measuring up to 28" x 22" x 11" and weighing 50 pounds or less, on board for free. Two personal items may also be brought on board. Checked baggage is only available from Nov. 18 to 28 at staffed stations. No checked baggage will be available outside these dates.
  • Travel Off-Peak & Arrive Early: The busiest travel days are typically the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday of Thanksgiving week. Morning trains typically have more availability than later trains. Customers are encouraged to arrive at the station 45 minutes before departure. 

Visit PacificSurfliner.com/holiday to learn more and book a trip.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®  
The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com. 

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency  
The Los AngelesSan DiegoSan Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority overseeing the management of the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service. Comprised of rail owners, operators, and planning agencies along the 351-mile LOSSAN rail corridor, the Agency strives to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety along its service area. The Orange County Transportation Authority provides all necessary administrative support for the LOSSAN Agency and its Board. For more information, visit Lossan.org

SOURCE Amtrak Pacific Surfliner

Also from this source

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Rail Service Reduces Fleet's Environmental Impact With Sustainable Fuel Alternative

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Rail Service Reduces Fleet's Environmental Impact With Sustainable Fuel Alternative

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, is proud to...
Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Adds Special Service Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, X Games California Finals Weekend, and Del Mar Racetrack Opening Day

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Adds Special Service Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, X Games California Finals Weekend, and Del Mar Racetrack Opening Day

The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® will once again operate daily train service through south Orange County starting Monday, July 17, just in time for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Travel

Image1

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.