Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Announces Holiday Travel Period Schedule Changes & Ticket Reservations

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of increased holiday travel, Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® announces advance reservations for travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday period and adjustments to their travel schedule during the December holiday season.

November Travel Updates

During the Thanksgiving holiday period, advance reservations will be required on Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® trains and connecting Thruway buses from Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. While extra train cars and buses will be deployed to increase seating capacity, customers are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and book early to guarantee available tickets.

Checked baggage will be reinstated for travelers from Saturday, Nov. 18 through Tuesday, Nov. 28 at staffed Pacific Surfliner stations: San Diego, Fullerton, Los Angeles, Van Nuys, Oxnard, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo.

During the reservation period, the Rail 2 Rail and Metrolink code share programs will be temporarily suspended, and Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted on these dates. The programs will resume on Nov. 28.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used. However, Amtrak monthly pass or 10-trip ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip (train and date) in advance through the Amtrak RideReserve program when traveling between Nov. 22 through Nov. 27, 2023. During this time, 10-Trip tickets can only be used by a single rider at a time.

While reservations are required, passengers must ride the train listed on their tickets. If travel plans change, customers must adjust the reservation in advance of the scheduled departure. This can be done online at Amtrak.com, by phone at 800-USA-RAIL, or at a staffed Amtrak station.

December Travel Updates

Los Angeles Union Station will temporarily close for track and signal upgrades from Dec. 26 through Dec. 29, 2023. During this time, for the first time ever, the Pacific Surfliner will bypass Union Station to journey along the east bank of the Los Angeles River and through part of the Alameda Corridor. This will be a historic week for the service, providing passengers with a one-of-a-kind travel experience along a never-before traveled route.

The train schedule during this period will be modified to provide alternate travel accommodations to passengers.

Shuttle bus connections to and from LA Union Station and Glendale Station will be provided for all 700 series trains.

will be provided for all 700 series trains. Shuttle bus connections to and from LA Union Station and Fullerton Station will be provided for trains 562, 564, 572, 586, 573, 581, 589 and 595.

will be provided for trains 562, 564, 572, 586, 573, 581, 589 and 595. Trains 580 and 591 will be suspended.

Train 587 will also be suspended and replaced with a special train, 589, which will operate one hour later.

Learn more about these travel advisories at pacificsurfliner.com/alerts.

Tips to Ensure a Safe and Smooth Trip

Cancel If You Need To: Pacific Surfliner tickets can be canceled with a full refund to original form of payment with no fees if canceled before departure.

Pacific Surfliner tickets can be canceled with a full refund to original form of payment with no fees if canceled before departure. Luggage: Bring no more than two carry-on bags per passenger, measuring up to 28" x 22" x 11" and weighing 50 pounds or less, on board for free. Two personal items may also be brought on board. Checked baggage is only available from Nov. 18 to 28 at staffed stations. No checked baggage will be available outside these dates.

Bring no more than two carry-on bags per passenger, measuring up to 28" x 22" x 11" and weighing 50 pounds or less, on board for free. Two personal items may also be brought on board. Checked baggage is only available from at staffed stations. No checked baggage will be available outside these dates. Travel Off-Peak & Arrive Early: The busiest travel days are typically the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday of Thanksgiving week. Morning trains typically have more availability than later trains. Customers are encouraged to arrive at the station 45 minutes before departure.

Visit PacificSurfliner.com/holiday to learn more and book a trip.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority overseeing the management of the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service. Comprised of rail owners, operators, and planning agencies along the 351-mile LOSSAN rail corridor, the Agency strives to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety along its service area. The Orange County Transportation Authority provides all necessary administrative support for the LOSSAN Agency and its Board. For more information, visit Lossan.org.

