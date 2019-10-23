ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the busiest travel week of the year, Amtrak is prepared to accommodate the surge of holiday travelers with extra equipment and additional capacity on the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® route, which travels between San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo. Tickets sell out quickly, so customers are encouraged to plan ahead and book early.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Encourages Travelers to Book Thanksgiving Reservations Early

As space is limited on Pacific Surfliner trains during the holidays, a reservation will be required to travel between Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Additionally, the Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended between Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, and Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains on these dates. Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used.

This announcement follows a schedule change, which featured the addition of a 13th Pacific Surfliner round trip between Los Angeles and San Diego, giving customers expanded options for travel along the southern California coast. The Pacific Surfliner now offers a total of 26 trains a day between Los Angeles and San Diego.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner carried almost 3 million riders in 2018 and carried nearly 73,000 passengers to destinations between San Diego and San Luis Obispo during the Thanksgiving travel period. Last year, Pacific Surfliner ridership saw a 77% increase the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and a 68% increase the Sunday following Thanksgiving. Similar passenger counts are anticipated this year.

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile route with portions of the route hugging the Southern California coastline. All Pacific Surfliner trains feature comfortable, reclining seats with power outlets, Wi-Fi, bike and luggage racks, a free and generous baggage policy, and an onboard Market Café that offers fresh food, snacks and beverages, including California wines, cocktails and local craft beer.

Ticketing and reservations are available on PacificSurfliner.com, Amtrak.com, Amtrak mobile apps, or by calling 800-USA-RAIL. Boarding documents can be self-printed, or customers using a smartphone or mobile device can present the eTicket to the conductor by opening a document in their email.

Tips to ensure a smooth trip:

Plan Ahead and Book Early: Visit pacificsurfliner.com/holiday to check availability, book tickets, and learn about California Everyday Discounts (blackouts apply). Tickets can also be purchased at Amtrak.com , from Quik-TrakSM ticket kiosks, from ticket windows at staffed Amtrak stations, on the Amtrak app , or by calling 800- USA -RAIL.

to check availability, book tickets, and learn about California Everyday Discounts (blackouts apply). Tickets can also be purchased at , from Quik-TrakSM ticket kiosks, from ticket windows at staffed Amtrak stations, on the , or by calling 800- -RAIL. Avoid the Rush, Arrive Early: The busiest travel days are the Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week. Morning trains typically have more availability. Stations will be busier than usual and customers are encouraged to arrive 45 minutes before departure if picking up tickets or checking baggage.

For more tips, visit www.pacificsurfliner.com/holiday.

SOURCE Amtrak Pacific Surfliner

Related Links

http://www.pacificsurfliner.com

