ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Everyday Discounts Program continues to offer year-round savings on Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® travel to San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties. In addition to discounts offered to seniors, students, and passengers with disabilities, the program now includes a 15% discount for U.S. Veterans, their spouses, and dependents.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Expands California Everyday Discounts Program Offering Year-Round Savings on Train Travel

"We are proud to grow the California Everyday Discounts program to offer additional savings for our region's veterans and their families," said Al Murray, chairman of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency, which oversees the Pacific Surfliner service. "Our goal is to make train travel in California more accessible, and we are proud to support and acknowledge those who've served our country."

Program Details:

The following discounts are available for Pacific Surfliner trips booked online and through the Amtrak app, by phone, and at staffed Amtrak stations:

Veterans Save 15%: U.S. Veterans and spouses receive a 15% savings on the regular adult fare with promo code V430 .

U.S. Veterans and spouses receive a 15% savings on the regular adult fare with promo code . Seniors Save 15% : Travelers ages 62 and older receive a 15% discount on the regular adult fare with promo code V282 .

: Travelers ages 62 and older receive a 15% discount on the regular adult fare with promo code . Students Save 15% : Students ages 13-25 with a valid student ID receive 15% off the regular adult fare with promo code V353 .

: Students ages 13-25 with a valid student ID receive 15% off the regular adult fare with promo code . Passengers with Disabilities save 15% : Adult passengers with a disability receive a 15% discount on the regular adult fare with promo code V577 . Discount also available to companions ages 18 years and older traveling with a passenger with a disability.

: Adult passengers with a disability receive a 15% discount on the regular adult fare with promo code . Discount also available to companions ages 18 years and older traveling with a passenger with a disability. Kids Ride 50% Off: One child age 2-12 rides half-price with a paid adult. Ages two and younger ride free. No promo code is needed for this discount.

The California Everyday Discounts program was developed in 2018 in coordination with the state's two other intercity rail services, Capitol Corridor and Amtrak San Joaquins.

A 20% discount on individual Pacific Surfliner tickets is also available year-round through partners at Santa Barbara Car Free (for travel to stations in Santa Barbara County) and San Luis Obispo Car Free (for travel to stations in San Luis Obispo County). Visit santabarbaracarfree.org and slocarfree.org for more information on these programs.

For more details on special offers, visit pacificsurfliner.com/discounts.

About the Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 27 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States with 24 daily trains and annual ridership of nearly 3 million. To learn more and plan a trip, visit PacificSurfliner.com.

SOURCE Amtrak Pacific Surfliner

