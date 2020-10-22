ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To safely manage an expected increase in travelers on the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® route around the Thanksgiving holiday, reservations will be required on trains that travel between San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties. Available seats onboard Pacific Surfliner trains may sell out, so customers are encouraged to plan ahead and book early.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Implements Temporary Adjustments for the Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Period

A reservation will be required to travel beginning Monday, Nov. 23 through Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 to help manage capacity and allow customers to distance themselves from each other onboard. Additionally, the Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended during this period - monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains on these dates.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used. However, multi-ride ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip (train and date) through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, or an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period; thus, ensuring travelers have the safest and most comfortable journey possible.

Additional train cars are being added when possible to increase the number of available seats on select trains. Ticket sales are limited to ensure adequate space onboard each train to allow passengers to keep physical distance.

The Pacific Surfliner remains dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crews during the continued pandemic. A number of new safety and cleaning measures have been implemented on stations and on trains. Visit pacificsurfliner.com/safety for additional information.

Tips to ensure a safe and smooth trip:

Plan Ahead and Book Early : Visit pacificsurfliner.com/holiday to check availability and book tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at Amtrak.com , from Quik-Trak SM ticket kiosks, from ticket windows at staffed Amtrak stations, on the Amtrak app , or by calling 800- USA -RAIL.

: Visit to check availability and book tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at , from Quik-Trak ticket kiosks, from ticket windows at staffed Amtrak stations, on the , or by calling 800- -RAIL. Travel Responsibly : Follow safety measures and any important public health orders in place during your trip and at your destination. This includes wearing a mask at stations and onboard trains at all times, washing hands or using sanitizer often, and staying home if you are sick.

: Follow safety measures and any important public health orders in place during your trip and at your destination. This includes wearing a mask at stations and onboard trains at all times, washing hands or using sanitizer often, and staying home if you are sick. Travel Off-Peak : When searching for travel during the all-reserved period, customers will see a volume percentage next to each trip option to get insight into specific trains that are less crowded. The percentage displayed is available in real-time when customers search for their train. These percentage numbers adjust dynamically in real time as more passengers make reservations.

: When searching for travel during the all-reserved period, customers will see a volume percentage next to each trip option to get insight into specific trains that are less crowded. The percentage displayed is available in real-time when customers search for their train. These percentage numbers adjust dynamically in real time as more passengers make reservations. Cancel If You Need To: Amtrak has waived all change fees for reservations made by December 31, 2020 . If you decide that you don't want to take a trip, and prefer to cancel rather than postpone, please call 1-800- USA -RAIL and speak with an Amtrak agent.

For more information, visit www.pacificsurfliner.com/holiday .

SOURCE Amtrak Pacific Surfliner