ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To safely manage travel on the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® route around the Christmas holiday, reservations will be required on trains that travel between San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties. Customers are encouraged to travel only for essential purposes in observation of the statewide stay-at-home order, and to familiarize themselves with local health and safety regulations that may vary by region.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Implements Temporary Adjustments for Those Who Need to Travel for the Holidays

A reservation will be required to travel on Pacific Surfliner trains beginning Wednesday, December 23 through Monday, December 28, 2020, to help manage capacity and allow customers to distance themselves from each other onboard. Additionally, the Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended during this period - monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains on these dates.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used. However, multi-ride ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip (train and date) through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, or an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period; thus, ensuring travelers have the safest and most comfortable journey possible.

The Pacific Surfliner remains dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crews during the continued pandemic. A number of new safety and cleaning measures have been implemented at stations and on trains. Visit pacificsurfliner.com/safety for additional information.

Tips to ensure a safe and smooth trip:

Plan Ahead and Book Early : Visit pacificsurfliner.com/holiday to check availability and book tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at Amtrak.com , from Quik-Trak SM ticket kiosks, on the Amtrak app , or by calling 800- USA -RAIL.

: Visit to check availability and book tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at , from Quik-Trak ticket kiosks, on the , or by calling 800- -RAIL. Travel Responsibly : Follow safety measures and any important public health orders in place during your trip and at your destination. This includes wearing a mask at stations and onboard trains at all times, washing hands or using sanitizer often, staying home if you are sick, and traveling for essential purposes only.

: Follow safety measures and any important public health orders in place during your trip and at your destination. This includes wearing a mask at stations and onboard trains at all times, washing hands or using sanitizer often, staying home if you are sick, and traveling for essential purposes only. Book Travel Electronically : The Amtrak website and app now offer additional digital payment options, including Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal, to make it easier to book travel and update reservations. Your eTicket will be delivered to your inbox and is also available in the app. Save it on your mobile device and present it to the conductor upon request.

: The Amtrak website and app now offer additional digital payment options, including Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal, to make it easier to book travel and update reservations. Your eTicket will be delivered to your inbox and is also available in the app. Save it on your mobile device and present it to the conductor upon request. Cancel If You Need To: Amtrak has waived all change fees for reservations made by December 31, 2020 . If you decide that you don't want to take a trip, and prefer to cancel rather than postpone, please call 1-800- USA -RAIL and speak with an Amtrak agent.

For more information, visit www.pacificsurfliner.com/holiday .

SOURCE Amtrak Pacific Surfliner

