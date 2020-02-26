Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Offers 50% Off Companion Rail Fares for Your Next Getaway

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® is offering limited-time savings on train travel to top Southern California destinations. Between now and May 31, 2020, passengers who purchase one full-fare adult ticket can book an additional ticket on the same reservation at a 50 percent discount.

Program details:

Book through PacificSurfliner.com, Amtrak.com, or the Amtrak app, select "Adult" as passenger type (for all passengers), then enter V327 in the promotion code field. Alternatively, call 800-USA-RAIL or visit a staffed station and refer to Discount Code V327. Visit PacificSurfliner.com/bogo for complete offer details.

"We are excited to offer this promotion as part of our Hug the Coast campaign, which celebrates everything that makes Southern California great," said Al Murray, chairman of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency, which oversees the Pacific Surfliner service. "We hope this encourages scenic rail getaways and trips along the coast to our region's beautiful beaches, natural preserves, and vibrant downtowns."

Travel by train to these spring events:

2020 Big West Tournament – March 12-14, 2020

Southern California's top collegiate basketball teams will come to the Honda Center (across from the Anaheim Station) for a series of playoff games to determine who will proceed to March Madness.

For the 61 st year, San Juan Capistrano will hold the nation's largest non-motorized parade to celebrate the annual return of the swallows to the city. The downtown area will host a street fair with live music, merchants, food, and activities.

Southern California is home to three Major League Baseball teams – the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Angels, and the San Diego Padres. These teams play in stadiums that are conveniently located near Pacific Surfliner stations, making it possible to ride to and from the games.

Santa Barbara is honoring the 50th anniversary of Earth Day at its annual eco-event in Alameda Park, featuring live music, a beer and wine garden, activities for kids, and more.

To stay up to date on the latest announcements, news and information for Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, visit news.pacificsurfliner.com/.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 27 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States with 26 daily trains and annual ridership of nearly 3 million. To learn more and plan a trip, visit PacificSurfliner.com .

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency manages the Pacific Surfliner service in close coordination with its member agencies, Amtrak and Caltrans.

