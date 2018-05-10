Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Offers Late-Night Trains, Special Fares for Concerts at FivePoint Amphitheatre

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® will offer special train service for concertgoers traveling to and from the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine during the 2018 concert season between May 11 and September 30, 2018. Discounted Pacific Surfliner fares will be offered for travel to and from Irvine on select concert dates. Concertgoers who present a valid Pacific Surfliner ticket at the gate will receive complimentary Fast Lane access, which allows expedited entry to FivePoint Amphitheatre.

Concertgoers can travel on the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to and from Orange County's newest outdoor venue, FivePoint Amphitheatre, during the 2018 summer concert series in Irvine starting May 11, 2018.

The Pacific Surfliner directly serves the new FivePoint Amphitheatre, located adjacent to the Irvine Station. "The venue's front gate is less than a five-minute walk from the train station, which makes taking the Pacific Surfliner a safe and convenient option for fans traveling from Orange County as well as San Diego and Los Angeles," said Matt Prieshoff, Live Nation Chief Operating Officer – California.

"We are proud to support access to live music and are excited to provide a special concert train service in partnership with Live Nation and FivePoint Amphitheatre," said Bryan MacDonald, chairman of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency, which oversees the Pacific Surfliner service. "This service will enhance the experience for concertgoers while also improving quality of life for local residents."

The Pacific Surfliner will provide late-night service from Irvine towards Los Angeles and San Diego with trains departing 20 minutes after concerts, including Slayer (May 11), Dirty Heads (June 30), Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker (August 24), Jason Mraz (September 14), and more. Concert attendees can take any Pacific Surfliner train to the FivePoint Amphitheatre with service from San Diego, Oceanside, Anaheim, Los Angeles and intermediate stops.

For more information, including full list of concerts, promotional fares and detailed train schedules, please visit www.pacificsurfliner.com/livenation.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. To learn more, visit http://www.pacificsurfliner.com/.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency manages the Pacific Surfliner service in close coordination with its member agencies, Amtrak and Caltrans.

