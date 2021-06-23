ORANGE, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® will offer expanded service for trains that travel between San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties. Service modifications include the partial restoration of the schedule along busier portions of the corridor as well as measures to manage capacity.

Pacific Surfliner trains have been operating on a reduced schedule since March 2020 due to a pandemic-related drop in travel demand. The upcoming schedule change is the first step toward service restoration.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Schedule Change and Service Expansion Effective June 28, 2021

Effective June 28, three roundtrips will be added to the Pacific Surfliner schedule, serving stations between San Diego and Los Angeles. These additional trips fill gaps in the current schedule to provide more options to travelers.

Southbound Train 562 will depart Los Angeles at 6:05 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 8:58 a.m.

Southbound Train 572 will depart Los Angeles at 10:54 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 1:52 p.m. On weekends and holidays, this train will operate as Train 1572, departing Los Angeles at 11:20 a.m. and arriving in San Diego at 2:13 p.m.

Northbound Train 569 will depart San Diego at 9:43 a.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 12:38 p.m.

Northbound Train 583 will depart San Diego at 2:50 p.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 5:54 p.m.

A bus connection will also be retimed to space out departure options from stations between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles. As additional train equipment becomes available, and as travel demand increases, the LOSSAN Agency will evaluate opportunities to increase service on the north end of the corridor.

In addition to expanding the Pacific Surfliner schedule, the LOSSAN Agency is planning for the busy travel season by making temporary adjustments to manage capacity. There will be periods this summer when reservations will be required to ride Pacific Surfliner trains, including holiday weekends and special event dates.

Passengers are encouraged to follow safety measures and any important public health orders in place during their trip and at their destination. Per federal law and Amtrak policy, face coverings must still be worn while onboard trains and in stations.

For the latest information, please visit www.pacificsurfliner.com/schedules.

