ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To safely manage capacity during periods when more travelers are anticipated, reservations will be required September 3 – 7 during Labor Day Weekend for Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® trains that travel between San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties. Additional train cars are being added when possible to increase the number of available seats on select trains. However, the number of seats onboard each Pacific Surfliner train is limited. More dates may be added where a reservation is required, depending on travel demand.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Will Require Reservations for Labor Day Weekend

Additionally, the Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended from Friday, September 3 – Tuesday, September 7, resuming Wednesday, September 8, 2021. During this time monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted onboard Pacific Surfliner trains.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used. However, multi-ride ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip (train and date) through the Amtrak RideReserve program on Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, or an Amtrak agent prior to traveling during the reservation period; thus, ensuring travelers have the safest and most comfortable journey possible.

Passengers are encouraged to follow safety measures and any important public health orders in place during their trip and at their destination. This includes wearing a mask at stations and onboard trains at all times, washing hands or using sanitizer often, and staying home if they are feeling sick. Per federal law and Amtrak policy, all customers and employees must wear a face mask or covering that fully covers the entire mouth and nose, fits snugly against the side of the face, and secures under the chin at all times while onboard and in stations.

More dates may be added where a reservation is required, depending on travel demand. For the latest information, please visit www.pacificsurfliner.com/schedules.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 27 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner.com.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority composed of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the entire LOSSAN rail corridor. In addition to working to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety, the LOSSAN Agency assumed management responsibility for the Pacific Surfliner service in July 2015, following the execution of an interagency transfer agreement with the state of California. For more information, visit lossan.org.

SOURCE Amtrak Pacific Surfliner