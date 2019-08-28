Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Works with the Los Angeles Angels to Raise Awareness of Rail Safety

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of September Rail Safety Month and U.S. Rail Safety Week, the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® will highlight the importance of safety around train tracks with a public education and outreach event on September 1 in collaboration with California Operation Lifesaver (CAOL) and the Los Angeles Angels.

The Pacific Surfliner will host a booth featuring rail safety experts from CAOL at Angel Stadium prior to the Angels game. Attendees will learn valuable tips for staying safe around railroad tracks, including those used by the Pacific Surfliner between San Diego, Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo.

Andrew Heaney, a starting pitcher for the Angels, recently recorded a rail safety radio spot in partnership with the Pacific Surfliner encouraging fans to follow rail safety rules. "There are certain things that fans can't do in baseball, like interfering with a ball in play," Heaney says in the radio spot. "When it comes to rail safety, there are rules too." The radio spot will run through September on Angels Radio 830AM KLAA.

September is Rail Safety Month in California, and September 22 – 28, 2019 is U.S. Rail Safety Week across the nation. California leads the nation in annual fatalities due to highway-rail grade crossing and trespassing incidents, according to CAOL and the Federal Railroad Administration.

Most incidents are preventable by following simple safety rules, including:

Never walk on or along train tracks; it's illegal trespassing and highly dangerous.

Remember to cross train tracks only at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings, and obey all warning signs and signals posted there.

Stay alert around railroad tracks. No texting, headphones or other distractions that would prevent you from hearing an approaching train; never mix rails and recreation.

When boarding the Pacific Surfliner, remember to stay behind the marked safety line on the station platform and use handholds as you board.

Report suspicious items, persons, or activity immediately to the Amtrak Police Department by approaching a uniformed officer, calling (800) 331-0008, sending a text to APD11 (27311), or by calling 911. Enter these numbers in your cellphone.

"Every year, hundreds of people die needlessly on or near California's railroad tracks," said Nancy Sheehan-McCulloch, Executive Director of California Operation Lifesaver. "It's critical that we keep educating the public about the dangers of walking, jogging, and taking pictures on or near the tracks, which is not only illegal, but also very dangerous."

For more information or to request a free rail safety presentation, visit http://www.pacificsurfliner.com/safety, http://www.caol.us, or https://oli.org.

SOURCE Amtrak Pacific Surfliner