Amtrak Provides Real-Time Look at Seat Availability

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide customers with an extra level of confidence and security while traveling, Amtrak has made a few updates to its website and mobile app. Now, when booking, customers can easily see which trains have the fewest number of seats booked. The percentage is displayed in real-time when customers search for their train.

When searching for travel, customers will see a volume percentage next to each train. This will give customers the opportunity to book a train that is less crowded. The percentage shown represents the proportion of seats sold based on the total number of seats on each train. These percentage numbers adjust dynamically in real time as more passengers make reservations.

"Prioritizing health and safety, we continue to provide customers with new, innovative measures that promote physical distancing and contactless travel," said Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn. "We have studied, analyzed and made improvements to the Amtrak travel experience – from beginning to end – for the safety and health of our workforce and travelers."

We're limiting the number of travelers on reserved trains to allow for more physical distancing in seating areas. Families and friends traveling together will easily find seats next to each other. If traveling alone, customers may place their personal belongings on the seat next to them. Several contact-free and convenience measures have been implemented into the Amtrak app, features include:

This update will supplement Amtrak's proactive efforts to deliver a new standard of travel that includes enhanced cleaning protocols, contactless amenities, social distancing on board and in stations, required face coverings and sophisticated air filtration.

