Amtrak Winter Park Express Booking Now for 2024 Season

Service returns Jan. 12 and offers 40 roundtrips between Denver and one of North America's top ski resorts

WINTER PARK, Colo., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets for the Amtrak Winter Park Express – the "ski train" between Denver and the base of the slopes at Winter Park Resort – are now on sale for the 2024 season. Service will be provided every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting the weekend of Jan.12-14 through the weekend of March 29-31. And new for 2024 and due to popular demand, additional holiday service will be offered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, Jan. 15) and Presidents' Day (Monday, Feb. 19) as well as two "bonus Thursday" roundtrips (March 14 & 21).

Plan a ski day, weekend, or week and take the Amtrak Winter Park Express from Denver Union Station to the base of Winter Park Resort every Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting the weekend of Jan. 12-14 through the weekend of March 29-31.

A total of 40 roundtrips will operate this season, seven more than during the 2023 season.

"The Winter Park Express ski train is a beloved tradition for Colorado and our guests from around the globe. We're excited to kick off the 2024 season for people looking for a unique experience and a way to get to the slopes that's more scenic, sustainable and relaxing than getting in car and driving," said Sky Foulkes, president of Winter Park Resort.

"Amtrak is proud to announce a new season of the Winter Park Express – the seventh year of our ongoing partnership with the Winter Park Resort," said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Eliot Hamlisch. "This 'ski train' is another example of Amtrak's commitment to enhancing the travel experience for riders across the country, bringing travelers to exciting destinations safety, affordably, and sustainably."

Bring your skis and snowboards as a carry-on for no additional charge. While onboard, you'll enjoy a trip in Coach class featuring wide, reclining seats with a big picture window, ample legroom and no middle seat. The train also features a bi-level Sightseer Lounge – the social hub of the train – offering panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains from upstairs and café service with snacks and drinks for sale downstairs.

Tickets between Denver Union Station (station code: DEN) and Winter Park Resort (station code: WPR) can be purchased at Amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress and the Amtrak app. The train departs Denver at 7 a.m. and arrives at the resort at 9 a.m. The return trip departs Winter Park Resort at 4:30 p.m. and arrives in Denver at 6:40 p.m. All times Mountain. Denver Union Station is served by the Regional Transportation District's commuter trains from Denver International Airport as well as light rail, local or intercity buses, ride-sharing services, and taxis.

The Winter Park Express offers many everyday discounts when booking – starting with kids (aged 2-12) riding for 50% off. Plus, discounted fares are available for seniors, students, members of the military and customers with a disability.

Customers in groups of up to eight can purchase Winter Park Express tickets at Amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress and the Amtrak app. Customers in groups of 9-14 can call 800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245) to make a reservation. Groups of 15 or more—including requests for exclusive railcar occupancy—should fill out this form. For more information about group travel, call 800-USA-1GRP (1-800-872-1477) weekdays 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. MT, or email [email protected].

New this season, Winter Park Resort is debuting the Wild Spur Express, a new six-person high-speed lift on Vasquez Ridge. Four new pop-up dining outposts will make it easier for hungry skiers and riders to grab a quick bite and get back to enjoying Winter Park's more than 3,095 acres of terrain. A new taproom in the Village, Sundog Taproom, gives guests a casual, centralized gathering spot after a fun day on the slopes. Lift tickets and other passes can be purchased directly from the Winter Park Resort website.

Winter Park Resort is an Alterra Mountain Company property and its Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan

Additional service to Winter Park Resort this winter is provided via the Amtrak California Zephyr — offering a connecting shuttle bus to Winter Park Resort (station code: WPS) at Fraser, Colo. Those interested in travel to or from Winter Park Resort on other days of the week can ride the California Zephyr, operating daily between Chicago and the San Francisco Bay via Denver and Salt Lake City, with service to Winter Park Resort (WPS) via a shuttle connection at Fraser, Colo. Be sure to enter station code 'WPS' if you are booking the shuttle.

About Amtrak®

For more than 50 years, Amtrak has connected America and modernized train travel. Offering a safe, environmentally efficient way to reach more than 500 destinations across 46 states and parts of Canada, Amtrak provides travelers with an experience that sets a new standard. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through the Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Winter Park Resort

Winter Park Resort, Colorado's quintessential mountain and ski resort, is located less than 70 miles from the city of Denver. Flanked by the dramatic Continental Divide and Rocky Mountains, the resort is defined by its pure natural environment, and its unique Colorado adventure culture. During the winter, Winter Park receives some of the state's most consistent snowfall across its 3000+ acres of world-class terrain, and has been voted USA Today's #1 Ski Resort in North America multiple times. During summer, the resort is home to renowned Trestle bike park, and has been named as Colorado's Top Adventure Town. For more information, visit www.winterparkresort.com.

