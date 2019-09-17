AmTrav Names Elliott McNamee Product Marketing Director

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmTrav, the one-stop platform for business travel, has named Elliott McNamee Product Marketing Director. McNamee joins AmTrav from United Airlines, where he served as Manager for Distribution Strategy. At AmTrav, McNamee will accelerate New Distribution Capability (NDC) integrations with carriers and global distribution systems (GDSs). These integrations will give business travelers more choices for personalization and comfort when they book with AmTrav.

"Elliott was our point person with United as we began our NDC integration with them," said Jeff Klee, CEO and co-founder of AmTrav. "He is really smart and a great guy to work with, so once I found out he was available, I tried hard to convince him to come work with us." He continued, "Elliott has the unique ability to take a big idea, drill down to the technical fine points, and bring it to life. He's a great addition!"

At United Airlines, McNamee led efforts to build and deploy United's NDC technology. He worked with travel management companies and corporate customers to identify and deliver NDC technology that met their needs for personalized content and modern servicing capabilities. McNamee spent seven years with United Airlines' Commercial team and recently completed his MBA in Marketing at the Northwestern Kellogg School of Management.

In addition to working on AmTrav's NDC integrations, McNamee will focus on product development for a2b, AmTrav's award-winning booking tool. He will also guide the evolution of AmTrav's proprietary travel advisor servicing tool, which enables AmTrav customers to get 24/7 assistance from live, U.S.-based agents while they're on the road.

"I am thrilled to join AmTrav and can't wait to build on AmTrav's record of leveraging NDC to deliver choice and convenience to our customers," said McNamee. "I look forward to meeting and learning from our travel buyers and travelers, letting their need for cost savings, traveler adoption, and traveler satisfaction guide the technology and service that we at AmTrav are uniquely capable of delivering."

AmTrav offers a fresh take on corporate travel management services. With a proprietary, award winning technology platform and 24/7 in-house support from U.S.-based travel experts, AmTrav saves companies and their travelers time, money, and headaches.

Over the past 30 years, AmTrav and its sister company CheapAir.com have helped over three million people travel with ease. For more information, visit: https://www.amtrav.com .

