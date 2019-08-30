AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. Investor Alert: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Purchasers Of AmTrust Preferred Stock

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornton Law Firm LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (OTC: AFSIA, AFSIB, AFSIC, AFSIM, AFSIN, AFSIP) alleging that AmTrust violated the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased AmTrust preferred stock between January 22, 2018 and January 18, 2019 are encouraged to contact the Thornton Law Firm and learn more about the case at www.tenlaw.com/cases/AmTrust. Investors may also email the firm to obtain information at shareholder@tenlaw.com or call (617) 531-3917.

The lawsuit alleges that in connection with AmTrust's merger announced in 2018, AmTrust informed investors that, unlike AmTrust's common shares, which were being acquired in the Buyout, the six series of publicly traded AmTrust preferred stock were not being purchased in the Merger. The lawsuit alleges that AmTrust misleadingly stated the preferred shares would continue to be listed on the NYSE and would remain listed and outstanding following the Merger. The lawsuit further alleges that contrary to these statements, less than two months following the close of the Merger, on January 18, 2019, AmTrust announced it would delist all six series of AmTrust preferred stock from the NYSE. The prices of the preferred stocks dropped by almost 40% the very next trading day, with the preferred stocks losing hundreds of millions of dollars in value. The class action lawsuit seeks to recover on behalf of purchasers of the preferred stock between January 22, 2018 and January 18, 2019.

The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

