AmTrust North America Selects CEI's 3rd Party Toolbox to Manage Vendor Risk

OCEAN, N.J., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AmTrust North America has selected Compliance Education Institute's (CEI) 3rd Party Toolbox™ vendor management solution to assess and manage third party risk. 3rd Party Toolbox provides advanced functionality with exceptional ease of use, resulting in a powerful end-to-end vendor management solution. Leveraging CEI's partnership with Fortrex Technologies VendSure™ Document Analysis service, AmTrust has implemented a best-in-class solution supported by two companies with unparalleled vendor management expertise.

"We're extremely pleased that 3rd Party Toolbox has been selected by AmTrust. Partnering with a global financial services provider and industry leader such as AmTrust speaks volumes for our solution and our company. The implementation was quick and seamless and AmTrust was in production in no time!" stated Mick Kless, CEO of Compliance Education Institute. "3PT has set a new standard in the industry by pulling together Vendor Risk, Performance, Value, Service and Category Management into a single integrated solution for the enterprise that is implemented in a fraction of the time required by other vendors. It plugs the holes in the alphabet soup of existing vendor management solutions from low end to high end, combining powerful features with ease of use that's hard to find elsewhere."

"It's a privilege for Fortrex to be providing a tremendous company like AmTrust with all the data they need to recognize, review, and accept or mitigate risks, through our VendSure Reports," said Bill Schneider, EVP, Operations and Risk Management, Fortrex Technologies, LLC. "It's satisfying to know that we're such a strong part of CEI's strategy around supporting AmTrust. We have a culture of growth in risk assessment, and believe that the stronger our product is, the stronger its defense of your company is. It's great to see that recognized."

"VendSure Vendor Due Diligence is the industry standard for comprehensive vendor risk review and analysis. It gives vendor managers all the information they need to efficiently and effectively address the risk their vendors pose to their institution. We're pleased that in partnership with Compliance Education Institute, our combined solution of VendSure and 3rd Party Toolbox (3PT) was recognized for the depth and strength of our united offering," stated Mike Edison, CEO of Fortrex Technologies.

About Compliance Education Institute LLC

Compliance Education Institute (CEI) provides third party risk management Software Solutions, Education, and Advisory Services and is the industry leader in Vendor Management Education and Certification. Now in its sixth year, CEI's CRVPM® course is still the #1 vendor management program certification course with more than 1,900 graduates in 15 countries. Known for its deep expertise in vendor risk management, CEI is the go-to resource for hundreds of companies across multiple sectors seeking advice, solutions and direction in building and augmenting their vendor management programs. www.Compliance-Edu.com

About Fortrex Technologies, LLC

Fortrex Technologies, LLC is a team of compliance experts who provide third party risk management (TPRM) solutions to small, medium, and large financial institutions and healthcare service providers. With our customized services, affordable pricing, and high-level expertise, we can help your institution get and stay compliant with regulatory guidelines—so that you can focus on your customers.

Founded in 1997, Fortrex Technologies, Inc. began as a market leader in providing IT Governance and Risk services and solutions. Today, our focus is building partnerships with you, whether you need an end-to-end TPRM solution, a la carte compliance services, or an advisor to weigh in on decisions.

