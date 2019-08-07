AMT's IntelliDrive plants 1 million acres with John Deere 1690/1990 Air Seeders

PROLE, Iowa, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ag Manufacturing & Technology (AMT), a precision ag technology and equipment company, announced today that IntelliDrive has planted more than 1 million acres.

IntelliDrive is a motorized manifold add-on exclusive to John Deere 1690/1990 air seeders, controlled by proprietary software displayed on John Deere split screens or any computer tablet. With GPS precision, IntelliDrive has cut input waste 10% and beyond.

"If you're going to plant very much with your drill, you've got to have IntelliDrive. Your seed savings alone will recoup the cost of the equipment," said Todd Williams, who plants wheat and other commodities on 3,000 acres in Ballard County, Kentucky.

IntelliDrive eliminates "skip" and "overlap," Williams said, both unavoidable in mechanical seeders and box drills. Skips are unplanted rows, and "if there isn't grain for me to harvest, that hurts my bottom line. On the overlap side, I'm doubling my seed costs plus it's a deterrent to high yields."

"So many farmers are taking advantage of this patented technology to save on their seed and input costs," said Rusty Kordick, founder of AMT. "The technology is very dependable and reliable for variable rate seed control, and ideal for any small grain including soybeans, wheat, cotton, canola, rice, hemp, peas, cover crops and more."

In certain crops like wheat, AMT is increasing yield by reducing lodging and over-planting, an advancement currently being measured in field tests with growers.

IntelliDrive is sold and serviced by select dealers. To search for one, or to calculate savings as a function of input savings over total acreage, visit www.intellidriveusa.com .

About AG MANUFACTURING & TECHNOLOGY (AMT)

AMT is a precision-ag-tech platform innovator manufacturing aftermarket farm machinery that eliminates overseeding. The company's IntelliDrive and IntelliDrive Plus are designed for John Deere air seeders and commodity carts. Their patented, GPS-enabled software and proprietary motorized manifold integrate with the touchscreen displays standard in John Deere tractor cabs. Overseeding presents the small-seed commodity farmer with a significant and unnecessary cost. Early IntelliDrive adopters have said they achieved 100% ROI within one growing season. Visit AMT at https://AgManTech.com/

