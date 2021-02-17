Amulet-Backed US Digestive Health Continues Partnership Expansion

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US Digestive Health, a management services organization created to expand access to high-quality, low-cost gastroenterology care, announced today that it has closed partnerships with four Pennsylvania gastroenterology practices: Pottstown Ambulatory Center in Pottstown, Brandywine Valley Endoscopy in Downingtown, The Center for GI Health in Sellersville, and Hillmont Gastroenterology in Flourtown.

Including these new partnerships, US Digestive Health now oversees a network of gastroenterology providers and services with 26 locations, 13 ambulatory surgery centers, 92 physicians, 36 advanced practice providers, and more than 700 total employees.

With offices throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania, including the Greater Philadelphia region, US Digestive Health works hand-in-hand with gastroenterology partner practices to meet the challenges of a fast-changing healthcare landscape. By providing innovative business management and technology solutions that ease administrative burdens and support their financial success, US Digestive Health allows physicians to stay focused on delivering great patient care.

"Despite the challenges we encountered in 2020, we have been able to continue our expansion. Partnering with these four practices is especially exciting. Each has established a stellar reputation in their respective communities, and we feel privileged to partner with them," said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of US Digestive Health. "As we grow, our goal stays the same – to create true partnerships with our member practices through transparency, clear and regular communication, and the sharing of our resources to support their success."

The new locations are:

Pottstown Ambulatory Center

20 N Sunnybrook Rd, Suite 2

Pottstown, PA

Brandywine Valley Endoscopy (multiple locations)

150 E. Pennsylvania Ave

Downingtown, PA

Center for GI Health Sellersville (multiple locations)

817 Lawn Avenue

Sellersville, PA

Hillmont GI

1811 Bethlehem Pike

Unit C-300

Flourtown, PA

Ramsey Frank, Partner and Co-Founder of Amulet commented, "US Digestive Health has attracted some of the best practices in the Philadelphia area. Adding these four exceptional groups continues to show the value that US Digestive health provides for their partner practices."

Frank added, "As US Digestive Health's footprint continues to expand across the broader US, we are excited at the prospect of offering potential future partner practices best-in-class business administration services, clinical excellence, and operational support."

US Digestive Health was formed in 2019 by Amulet Capital Partners, LP ("Amulet"), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

For more information, visit https://usdigestivehealth.com/

About US Digestive Health



As the leading gastroenterology practice on the East Coast, US Digestive Health is at the forefront of the rapidly advancing science of digestive health, bringing new insight into the care, treatment and prevention of digestive health disorders. For more information, visit https://usdigestivehealth.com.

Media contact for US Digestive Health

Liz Weir

LevLane Advertising

610-401-4825

[email protected]

About Amulet Capital Partners, LP

Amulet Capital Partners, LP is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through privately negotiated investments in companies. Amulet Capital Partners focuses on those segments it believes have the most attractive long-term fundamentals with a target investment size generally between $25 million to $150 million. For additional information, please visit www.amuletcapital.com.

Media Contact for Amulet Capital Partners, LP

Melissa Sheer

Kent Place Communications, LLC

917-690-2199

[email protected]

