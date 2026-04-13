AMULET BRINGS ELITE PERFORMANCE TO WOMEN'S HORMONAL HEALTH -- BACKED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING MARIA SHARAPOVA AND GABRIELA HEARST

Science-backed brand introduces the first "female performance" platform designed to help women experience more good days each month

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new chapter in women's health begins with the launch of Amulet, a science-backed hormonal health company designed to help women perform at their best every day, through every phase.

The brand debuts with Daily Cycle Support, a biotechnology-powered supplement designed to support hormonal balance for women and promote energy, mood, strength, and cognitive performance throughout the entire menstrual cycle.

Amulet's flagship product: Daily Cycle Support.

Amulet, a Squared Circles company, is led by CEO Suzanne Stockbridge, a seasoned consumer health executive with experience scaling science-backed brands, and formerly GM of Oddity's SpoiledChild.

"For too long, women's health solutions have been reactive, fragmented, and narrowly focused on symptom relief," said Suzanne Stockbridge, CEO of Amulet. "Amulet was built around a different vision: helping women perform more consistently across their entire cycle. Starting with Daily Cycle Support, we're creating a platform designed to give women more good days every month."

A Broken Category Ready for Reinvention

Despite hormones influencing nearly every aspect of women's physical and mental performance (from mood and metabolism to strength and cognitive focus) most solutions in the market remain limited to period relief.

The result is a massive gap in women's health.

Consumer research conducted by Squared Circles suggests that many women experience only around 10 truly optimal days per month due to natural hormonal fluctuations, yet are expected to perform consistently across work, training, relationships, and life.

Meanwhile, the current market is dominated by products that fall into two categories:

Pharmaceutical interventions, such as birth control or pain medication

"Pink-washed" wellness products built around herbal blends with limited clinical validation

Amulet was created to offer a third path: science-backed performance support built specifically for women's biology.

The company's mission is simple but ambitious: help women experience more good days each month by stabilizing the biological fluctuations that affect performance.

This comes at a time when women's health is undergoing a cultural shift. Across medicine, athletics, and wellness, a new generation of women is seeking tools that help them work with their biology—not against it. Amulet is at the forefront of this shift, building a brand designed not around "period care," but around female performance.

A Breakthrough Formula Built for Female Biology

Amulet's flagship product, Daily Cycle Support, is formulated with two bio-identical active ingredients backed by extensive scientific research: lactoferrin and creatine. Together, these ingredients are designed to work in sync with the body's estrogen-driven hormonal rhythms. Because both lactoferrin expression and creatine metabolism are estrogen-responsive, targeted supplementation may help support more consistent performance throughout the menstrual cycle.

Amulet spent over a year developing Daily Cycle Support as a delicious, easy-to-take gummy, with a focus on convenience, safety, and efficacy at clinically-studied dosages. The formula is rigorously third-party tested to ensure quality and consistency.

Emerging research also suggests potential synergistic benefits from this novel ingredient combination, including support for muscle health and energy. Amulet will continue to invest in women's health research to further advance and validate these findings.

effera® Bio-Identical Lactoferrin

Amulet's groundbreaking formulation features effera® bio-identical lactoferrin, a powerful bioactive protein naturally found in the female reproductive tract and in breast milk.

Unlike cow lactoferrin, which is traditionally used in supplements, Amulet's formulation uses effera®, a precision-fermented, bio-identical lactoferrin developed by Helaina™, a New York-based biotechnology company advancing human nutrition. This bio-identical lactoferrin mirrors native human lactoferrin, maximizing utilization while minimizing inflammatory responses.

Lactoferrin supports key aspects of women's health, targeting:

menstrual health

iron regulation

immune defense

gut and vaginal microbiome balance

inflammatory response

hair and skin health

sustained energy and mood

"We're incredibly excited to support Amulet's launch and its vision to help women live better lives. It reflects a broader shift in our industry—from using ingredients that were simply available to creating ones like effera® that are designed to match women's biology," said Laura Katz, Founder & CEO, Helaina.

Creatine

The formulation also includes creatine monohydrate, one of the most extensively studied compounds in sports and cognitive performance science.

While often associated with male athletes, the role of creatine in women's hormonal health has been largely ignored until now. Research also shows women typically have 70–80% lower creatine stores than men, meaning supplementation can be even more impactful for women, supporting:

menstrual health

energy production

muscle strength and recovery

cognitive performance

mood stability

Maria Sharapova Joins as Investor and Strategic Advisor

Tennis champion, entrepreneur, and investor Maria Sharapova has joined Amulet as both an investor and strategic advisor.

Sharapova brings the perspective of one of the world's most accomplished female athletes, having experienced firsthand how hormonal fluctuations can influence performance and recovery.

"Throughout my career I was expected to perform no matter what time of the month it was, and there wasn't any conversation about how our cycles affect how we feel, train, and show up every day," said Sharapova. "That's one of the reasons I connected with Amulet. It's designed to support women throughout their entire cycle, not just a few days each month."

Built on Scientific Leadership

Amulet's scientific advisory board includes leading experts in women's health, endocrinology, and nutrition.

Among them is Dr. Stephanie Kuku, member of the Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists, specialist in women's health, and honorary senior research fellow at the UCL Institute of Women's Health.

"Women's physiology is dynamic and cyclical, yet most health products ignore this fundamental biological reality," said Dr. Kuku. "Amulet is built around a deeper understanding of hormonal biology and uses evidence-based ingredients to help stabilize fluctuations that influence mood, energy, and performance."

About Amulet

Amulet is a women's health company focused on cycle support and female performance. Developed with leading doctors, scientists, and nutritionists, Amulet creates science-backed solutions designed to stabilize hormonal fluctuations and help women experience more "good days" every month.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Website:

www.tryamulet.com

About Squared Circles

Squared Circles is the consumer health venture studio partnered with L Catterton that builds category-defining brands at the intersection of health, performance, and longevity, including Magic Molecule, Freaks of Nature, Algae Cooking Club, and SwimClub.

About Helaina

Helaina is a biotechnology company producing human-equivalent bioactive proteins through precision fermentation. Its flagship ingredient, effera® human lactoferrin, mirrors the immune and nutritional properties of the protein found in human milk. Helaina is redefining what nutrition can do through safe, scalable, and human-specific ingredients.

Learn more at www.myhelaina.com

SOURCE Amulet