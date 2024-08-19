Amulet Welcomes HealthTech Leaders Darcey Nett and Lisa Strovink to its Board of Directors

Amulet's newly female-majority board positions the company for stronger performance and more robust health outcomes

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amulet , the company shining a light on invisible threats in our food system, today announced the addition of two distinguished members to its Board of Directors: Darcey Nett , Principal at HealthX Ventures , and Lisa Strovink , Managing Partner at AllerFund . These appointments reflect Amulet's resolve that everyone – from individuals needing better tools to manage their food allergies and intolerances to businesses seeking ways to improve the safety of their food supply chains – benefits from women leaders' contributions to healthcare technology development.

The company's board appointments and recent funding round are significant:

Amulet is one of 14 active, Wisconsin -based, female-founded companies that have raised more than $1M in venture capital.

-based, female-founded companies that have raised more than in venture capital. Historically, only 20 female-founded companies in Wisconsin have raised more than $1M in venture capital.

have raised more than in venture capital. Three out of five of Amulet's board members are now women, making it a rare female-majority board, particularly in Wisconsin , where women represent just one-quarter of board seats.

"Women's perspectives are an undervalued asset across tech, business, and health leadership," said Abi Barnes, Founder and CEO of Amulet. "Female-majority boards aren't the norm, and we are proud to be participating in a shift of that paradigm – especially with proven investors and visionaries as sharp, dedicated, and accomplished as Darcey and Lisa."

Experienced health tech leaders

Darcey Nett is a Principal at HealthX Ventures and is a seasoned start-up executive and entrepreneur. She began her career in enterprise sales at Pfizer before successfully founding, operating, and selling an in-home care business. Transitioning to venture-backed companies, Darcey served as CEO of both ImageMover and Huddle Up (formerly DotCom Therapy), where she boosted revenue and secured $18M in funding, including Bain Capital's first Wisconsin investment. She also forged partnerships with industry leaders like McKesson, IBM, Philips, and Intuitive. With deep operating experience in revenue-generating roles at a wide range of early-stage health tech companies, Darcey combines a wealth of industry knowledge with hands-on expertise.

"Driving impact has always been my North Star, and throughout my career, I've seen how empowering individuals with technology that uncovers hidden insights can improve health outcomes," said Darcey Nett. "I look forward to working with such a talented team and am confident that with our combined expertise, business acumen, and lived experiences, we can maximize the impact of Amulet's promising technology."

Lisa Strovink, Managing Partner at AllerFund, the first venture capital firm investing solely in innovation in food allergy, has spent her career working to bring new therapies to market, focusing on early-stage healthcare technology. Before AllerFund, she was the Chief Strategy Officer at the New York Stem Cell Foundation Research Institute (NYSCF), where she oversaw partnerships, grew strategic operations, and launched and ran cell therapy programs.

Prior to NYSCF, Lisa evaluated therapeutic investment opportunities at Ascent Biomedical Partners as Principal, led strategic and operational teams at Johnson & Johnson as the Director of Strategic Planning for the Medical Devices and Diagnostics group, was the Director of U.S. Marketing for Cordis Endovascular, as well as the Director of the Carotid Stent Program, and advised early-stage medical technology companies at McKinsey & Company.

"Amulet was one of AllerFund's first investments. We saw the massive potential the technology holds for community impact," said Lisa Strovink. "Abi and her team are well-positioned to improve the quality of life for so many people with food allergies and intolerances around the world."

About Amulet

Amulet equips individuals and businesses with portable sensor technology that uses rapid, on-site molecular detection to quickly identify allergens and environmental contaminants in food.

Amulet is the company behind Allergy Amulet ™, a brand with a signature wearable that enables people to test for food allergens on the go, and Amulet Scientific ™, a commercial brand with a detection platform that empowers restaurants, suppliers, manufacturers, and other food industry businesses to identity a range of molecular targets like food toxins and environmental contaminants.

About Allergy Amulet

Allergy Amulet™ helps take the worry off your plate with the Amulet, a wearable miniaturized consumer food sensor that tests for common allergenic ingredients in seconds. Whether on a keychain, a necklace, a wristband, a backpack, or in a pocket, the Amulet's sleek and portable design allows users to savor life's important moments safely and simply. Learn more at www.allergyamulet.com .

About Amulet Scientific

Amulet Scientific™ is committed to improving the safety and transparency of the food supply chain by offering streamlined detection capabilities for the food, beverage, and agriculture industries. Their debut product is a thumb-sized, battery-powered potentiostat. It features a small display, internal memory, and Bluetooth connectivity. The Amulet unlocks new in-field electrochemical opportunities for developing affordable diagnostics, sensors, and wearable devices. Learn more at www.amuletscientific.com .

