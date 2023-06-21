AMUSE CANNABIS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

News provided by

Teamsters Local 630

21 Jun, 2023, 11:03 ET

Workers Organize for Better Wages, Greater Safety

LYNWOOD, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers at Amuse, a cannabis distribution company in Southern California, have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 630.

"These workers stood strong because they aren't afraid to stand up for themselves," said Lou Villalvazo, Local 630 Secretary-Treasurer. "We look forward to getting them a strong contract that addresses the issues that are important to them – security, regular wage increases, respect, and a voice on the job."

"We're expanding our reach among California cannabis distributors because workers see the difference we make firsthand," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region Vice President and Food Processing Division Director. "They recognize the Teamsters is the best union to ensure that they have long-term, prosperous careers in this exciting, burgeoning industry."

Elias Valenzuela Jr. is a driver and member of the organizing committee who was previously a member of the United Auto Workers. He got interested in organizing Amuse when he saw a worker from a different company dropping off product in a cannabis Teamsters shirt.

"When we first started handing out authorization cards, almost everyone signed up – it was really quick," Valenzuela said. "People realized that this company isn't moving with us, and we have to move up. A message I have for other cannabis workers about why they should unionize is corporate greed is still strong and alive, and it's never going away until we stand up and say enough is enough."

Established in 1937, Teamsters Local 630 represents workers in various industries, from clerical, warehouse, professional drivers, food service, liquor, food processing, dairy, and more. For more information, go to teamsters630.org.

