AMUSE CANNABIS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Union Grows Density Throughout Cannabis Supply Chain

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers, operations leads, associates, and cash counters at the Southern California cannabis delivery company Amuse have joined Teamsters Local 630.

"Amuse workers stood strong and organized for a voice on the job," said Lou Villalvazo, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 630. "These cannabis workers chose to become Teamsters and the company recognized and heard their voice. We look forward to working alongside our new members to negotiate a strong contract that protects them and addresses their issues at work."

"Organizing the entire industry from cultivation to sale is critical to building prosperous, stable careers in cannabis, and that's exactly what we're doing at Amuse," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Food Processing Division Director. "We're fighting to make this a middle-class craft everywhere—at the bargaining table, on the shop floor, and in the halls of state houses and Congress."

"I'm proud to say I'm a Teamsters cannabis worker who is no longer at-will," said Jose Vaca, a member of the Amuse Culver City Organizing Committee. "Having a voice on the job means a lot to me and my co-workers."

"The booming cannabis industry offers so many great opportunities," said Adam Roundtree, another member of the organizing committee. "We can now thrive together as Teamsters."

Established in 1937, Teamsters Local 630 represents workers in various industries, from clerical, warehouse, professional drivers, food service, liquor, food processing, dairy and more. For more information, go to teamsters630.org/.

