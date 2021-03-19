Amusement and Recreation Industries | BizVibe Adds New Recreation Companies Which Can Be Discovered and Tracked
Mar 19, 2021, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe is continuing to expand the number of companies which can be discovered and tracked within their amusement and recreation industries category. Users can browse high-quality company profiles, allowing them to discover 35,000+ amusement and recreation industry companies, spanning across 150+ countries, which are categorized into 20+ products and services.
Companies listed under this NAICS classification are defined as being primarily engaged in operating golf courses and country clubs, skiing facilities, marinas, fitness and recreational sports centers, bowling centers, and/or providing other amusement and recreation services (such as dance halls, billiard parlors, shooting ranges, etc.). BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with amusement and recreation services companies from all over the world.
What's in a BizVibe Company Profile?
The 10 million+ company profiles on BizVibe's platform contain high-quality insights, helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects. Some of the valuable information found in these company profiles include:
- Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
- Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.
- Company performance and risk monitoring
- Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
Related Product and Service Categories
BizVibe's amusement and recreation industries group is categorized into 20+ related products and services. Discover companies for all 20+ offerings which include:
- Sports facilities
- Golf facilities
- Fitness classes
- Horse rental services
- Tourist guide services
Discover Companies in the Entertainment Industry
BizVibe lists amusement and recreation industries as a part of their arts, entertainment, and recreation category. This category contains nine total industry groups which all contain hundreds of company profiles that can be viewed for free. These profiles are segmented into industries such as:
- Amusement Parks and Arcades
- Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers
- Spectator Sports
- Museums, Historical Sites, and Similar Institutions
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
