Amusement park market size to grow by USD 12,070.27 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the rise in the number of baby-boomer visitors - Technavio

22 May, 2023, 22:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global amusement park market size is estimated to increase by USD 12,070.27 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.66% during the forecast. The growth of the market is driven by the rise in the number of baby-boomer visitors.
Global amusement park market – Market dynamics
Leading drivers - The rise in the number of baby-boomer visitors is a key factor notably driving the amusement park market growth. Baby boomers are considered the wealthiest, most active, and healthiest population and are associated with the rejection or the redefinition of traditional values. Marketers target baby boomers increasingly, owing to their strong desire for novelty, authentic experiences, and willingness to participate in adventurous activities. The increase in innovations in roller coasters and other theme-park rides will attract more baby-boomer visitors.
Key trends - The rise in the popularity of IoT-enabled theme parks is a popular trend influencing the amusement park market growth. IoT-enabled theme parks help parents track their children's movements with the help of sensors that are present throughout the park. IoT-enabled theme parks also help identify the areas of improvement as they track and monitor all the activities related to the park. Such factors will drive the amusement park market.
Major challenges - The risks associated with amusement parks are major challenges impeding the amusement park market growth. Instances of natural and man-made accidents are some of the associated risks that have been reported. Rides such as roller coasters, bumper cars, spinning rides, and water slides are reported to be the most accident-prone rides. Therefore, the risks associated with these rides are likely to hamper the market growth
Global amusement park market - Customer landscape
Global amusement park market – Vendor analysis
Some of the major Amusement Park Market vendors are:
- Ardent Leisure Group Ltd.
- Aspro Parks SA
- Comcast Corp.
- Compagnie des Alpes
- Corparques
- Efteling BV
- Europa Park GmbH and Co Mack KG
- Herschend Family Entertainment Corp.
- Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Co.
- JB World Entretenimentos SA
- Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd.
- PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA
- Premier Parks
- Samsung C and T Corp.
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.
The global amusement park market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. The degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Vendor offerings -
- ardentleisure.com- The company offers amusement parks which includes 40 rides and attractions, as well as both native wildlife and tigers.
- asproparks.com- The company offers amusement parks under its brands Alpamare, Aqualand, Aqualeon which includes water parks, family attraction parks, zoological and marine parks and aquariums.
- cedarfair.com- The company offers amusement parks under its brands Cedar Point, Valley Fair.
- comcast.com- The company offers amusement parks under its brand Universal Parks and Resorts.
Global amusement park market - Segmentation assessment
The amusement park market research report extensively covers market segmentation by:
- Type
- Tickets
- Hospitality
- Merchandising
- Others
- Variant
- Mechanical rides
- Water rides
- Other rides
- Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- APAC
- China
- India
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Chile
- Brazil
- Argentina
Amusement Park Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist amusement park market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the amusement park market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the amusement park market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of amusement park market vendors
|
Amusement Park Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
163
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.66%%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 12,070.27 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.47
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 50%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, France, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ardent Leisure Group Ltd., Aspro Parks SA, CEDAR FAIR L.P., Comcast Corp., Compagnie des Alpes, Corparques, Efteling BV, Europa Park GmbH and Co Mack KG, Herschend Family Entertainment Corp., Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Co., Huaqiang Holdings Ltd., JB World Entretenimentos SA, Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd., PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA, Premier Parks LLC, Samsung C and T Corp., SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., Six Flags Entertainment Corp., The Walt Disney Co., and Village Roadshow Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Tickets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Tickets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Tickets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Tickets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Tickets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Hospitality - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hospitality - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Merchandising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Merchandising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Merchandising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Merchandising - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Merchandising - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Aspro Parks SA
- Exhibit 97: Aspro Parks SA - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Aspro Parks SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: Aspro Parks SA - Key offerings
- 10.4 CEDAR FAIR L.P.
- Exhibit 100: CEDAR FAIR L.P. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: CEDAR FAIR L.P. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: CEDAR FAIR L.P. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Comcast Corp.
- Exhibit 103: Comcast Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Comcast Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Comcast Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Comcast Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Comcast Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Compagnie des Alpes
- Exhibit 108: Compagnie des Alpes - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Compagnie des Alpes - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Compagnie des Alpes - Key news
- Exhibit 111: Compagnie des Alpes - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Compagnie des Alpes - Segment focus
- 10.7 Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 113: Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA
- Exhibit 117: PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA - Overview
- Exhibit 118: PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA - Key offerings
- 10.9 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.
- Exhibit 120: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Six Flags Entertainment Corp.
- Exhibit 123: Six Flags Entertainment Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Six Flags Entertainment Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Six Flags Entertainment Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.11 The Walt Disney Co.
- Exhibit 126: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Village Roadshow Ltd.
- Exhibit 130: Village Roadshow Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Village Roadshow Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: Village Roadshow Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Village Roadshow Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Research methodology
- Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 139: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations
