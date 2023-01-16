Amusement park market size to grow by USD 9.97 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global amusement park market size is estimated to increase by USD 9.97 billion. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 3.18%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Amusement Park Market

Global amusement park market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global amusement park market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global amusement park market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer amusement parks in the market are Ardent Leisure Group Ltd., Aspro Parks SA, CEDAR FAIR L.P., Comcast Corp., Compagnie des Alpes, Corparques, Efteling BV, Europa Park GmbH and Co Mack KG, Herschend Family Entertainment Corp., Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Co., Huaqiang Holdings Ltd., JB World Entretenimentos SA, Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd., PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA, Premier Parks LLC, Samsung C&T Corp., SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., Six Flags Entertainment Corp., The Walt Disney Co., and Village Roadshow Ltd. and others.

The global amusement park market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the rising construction of amusement parks, the rise in the number of baby-boomer visitors, and growing innovation and creativity in amusement parks.

Vendor offerings -

Aspro Parks SA: The company offers amusement parks under its brands Alpamare, Aqualand, Aqualeon.

Global amusement park market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (tickets, hospitality, merchandising, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the ticket segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The growth momentum is expected to accelerate during the forecast period due to the affordable ticket pricing and other costs associated with the theme park. Due to the increased vendor rivalry the charges and extra expenses will decrease, which is expected to accelerate the market's growth during the projected period.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global amusement park market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global amusement park market.

North America will account for 54% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for amusement parks in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA and South American regions. Market expansion in North America will be driven by an increase in the number of domestic and foreign tourists visiting the area and consumer buying power.

Global amusement park market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - One of the key factors driving growth in the market is the rising construction of amusement parks. Amusement parks are growing all over the place as entertainment companies and film studios strive to broaden their reach. For instance, in order to attract tourists, nine amusement parks will open in Dubai in 2022, and over 80 amusement parks are scheduled to open in China between 2021 and 2025. Furthermore, a rise in the number of baby-boomer visitors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The introduction of virtual theme parks is a key market trend that is expected to have a positive impact during the forecast period. Virtual reality is the creation of a 3D computer-generated environment. This immersive environment simulates experience through senses and perceptions. For instance, A VR park in Dubai features 18 different VR rides and attractions that offer a variety of experiences, ranging from Zombie survival simulations to weird Safari rides. China has also opened one of the largest VR parks in the world, with an incredible array of unique and new VR experiences. Such factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The risks associated with amusement parks will be a major challenge for the market during the forecast period. Rides like water slides, bumper cars, roller coasters, and spinning rides are most prone to accidents. The majority of incidents are linked to riding malfunctions, poor maintenance, and negligence of the ride operators. Children use these rides most frequently. Every year, 60% to 80% of kids experience these kinds of accidents. Therefore, the risks associated with these rides will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this amusement park market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the amusement park market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the amusement park market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the amusement park market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of amusement park market vendors

Climbing Gym Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The climbing gym market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,185.74 million. The increased popularity of outdoor sports is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as risks of accidents and injuries associated with climbing activities may impede the market growth.

Pubs, Bars and Nightclubs Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The pubs, bars, and nightclubs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 31.46 billion. The increasing number of pubs and bars is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as threats from the rising popularity of home-cooked food and takeaway services may impede the market growth.

Amusement Park Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.3 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ardent Leisure Group Ltd., Aspro Parks SA, CEDAR FAIR L.P., Comcast Corp., Compagnie des Alpes, Corparques, Efteling BV, Europa Park GmbH and Co Mack KG, Herschend Family Entertainment Corp., Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Co., Huaqiang Holdings Ltd., JB World Entretenimentos SA, Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd., PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA, Premier Parks LLC, Samsung C and T Corp., SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., Six Flags Entertainment Corp., The Walt Disney Co., and Village Roadshow Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

