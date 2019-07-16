Amusements Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amusements Global Market Report 2019 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global amusements market.







Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the amusements market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global amusements market report to 2022 report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers the following chapters

•Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

•Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

•Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the amusements market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report and basic definitions.

•Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the amusements industry supply chain.

•Product/Service Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products in the amusements market along with key features and differentiators for those products.

•Major Attractions – The major attractions section of the report describes the attractions within major amusement parks along with key features and differentiators.

•Customer Information – This chapter covers recent customers' trends/preferences in the global amusements market.

•Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global amusements market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

•PESTEL Analysis – This chapter describes the market opportunity assessment through PESTEL analysis.

•Regulatory Landscape In Gambling- This section describes the regulatory landscape of gambling in major countries globally.

•Emergence Of Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality – This section describes the emergence of augmented reality and virtual reality in the gambling market

•Illegal Gambling Market – This section provides information about illegal gambling such as underground casinos, sports betting and other illegal online gambling statistics in some major countries.

•Gambling Competitions – This section provides information about global gambling competitions such as the World Series of Poker and the DraftKings Sports Betting Championship.

•Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

•Regional And Country Analysis – This section contains the historic (2014-2018), forecast (2018-2022) market value and growth and market share comparison by region. This section contains the historic (2014-2018), forecast (2018-2022) market value and growth and market share comparison for 12 major countries.

•Segmentation– This section contains the market value (2014-2022) and analysis for different segments and their sub-segments.

•Global Macro Comparison – The global amusements market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the amusements market size, percentage of GDP, and average amusements market expenditure.

•Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region's market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies. This information is also given for the two largest economies in the world, the USA and China.

•Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global amusements market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

•Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

•Market Background – This section describes the recreation market of which the amusements market is a segment. This chapter includes the global recreation market 2014-18 and 2018-22 values, and regional and country analyses for the recreation market.

•Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

•Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research.

•Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Markets Covered:

By Type Of Amusement: Amusement Parks And Arcades, Gambling

Amusement Parks And Arcades market is segmented by type of establishment into Theme Parks, Water Parks, Amusement Arcades.

Each of the amusement parks and arcades market's sub-segments, namely theme parks, water parks and amusement arcades are further segmented based on the age group of visitors into – below 25 years, 25 to 39 years, 40 to 59 years, 60 to 74 years, and 75 years and above.

The sub-segments are also categorized based on the visitors' gender – male and female.



Gambling market is segmented by type of gambling activity into Lotteries, Casino, Sports Betting, Others

Each of the gambling market's sub-segments, namely lotteries, casinos, sports betting, and others are further segmented based on the sales channel into offline gambling, online gambling, and VR gambling.



Companies Mentioned: China Sports Lottery, China Welfare Lottery, The Walt Disney Company, Sporties Group, and Las Vegas Sands Corporation

Countries: China, Australia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Canada, Mexico, USA, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa.



Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Reasons to Purchase

• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

• Identify growth segments for investment.

• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

• Benchmark performance against key competitors.

• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.



