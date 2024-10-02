Amuze Secures Strategic Refinancing to Fuel Continued Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amuze, a leader in the gaming and amusement industry, is pleased to announce the successful refinancing of its debt in partnership with WhiteHorse Capital. This refinancing is a key step in enhancing Amuze's capital structure, providing the company with the financial flexibility to focus on its core operations, invest in growth initiatives, and continue delivering exceptional value to its stakeholders.

"We are incredibly excited about this milestone and feel well-positioned to continue our trajectory as a preeminent name in the industry," said Darren Delp, CEO of Amuze. "This strategic partnership with WhiteHorse Capital reinforces our long-term vision and commitment to growth."

The new capital structure extends the maturity date of Amuze's credit facility, reduces borrowing costs, and provides enhanced financial flexibility. These improvements will allow Amuze to pursue ongoing mergers and acquisitions, continuing the platform's expansion and integration of key brands.

Additionally, Amuze is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with Urban Air, one of the largest adventure park brands in the U.S. As the exclusive provider of arcade games, photo booths, and massage chairs for Urban Air, Amuze is ideally positioned to grow alongside the brand as it nears 220 locations nationwide.

Amuze operates under a profit-sharing model across its brands, collectively managing a network of over 8,000 machines strategically placed across bars, trampoline parks, airports, hospitals, amusement parks, and shopping malls nationwide. In addition to its profit-sharing model, Amuze benefits from owning Pipeline Games, a leading arcade machine manufacturer. This ownership streamlines their supply chain, lowering equipment costs and boosting overall profitability.

About Amuze

Amuze is a leading entertainment company, managing a diverse portfolio of gaming and amusement solutions in all 50 states. Through its profit-sharing business model, Amuze helps its clients offer compelling customer experiences with minimal upfront investment. Amuze operates under the brands Amuze Products, Bar Partners, Gardner Games, Emerson Amusements, and Pipeline Games. For more information, please visit Amuzeproducts.com

About WhiteHorse Capital

WhiteHorse Capital provides debt financing to middle market companies across a wide range of industries, including Telecom, Media and Technology, Healthcare, Business Services and Financial Services. WhiteHorse Capital has a broad investment mandate and provides senior and subordinated debt for refinancings, growth capital, acquisitions, buyouts, and balance sheet recapitalizations. WhiteHorse Capital professionals, across the U.S. and Europe, have extensive experience and a proven track record of providing creative financing structures and employing a long-term relationship-oriented portfolio management philosophy. For more information, please visit whitehorse.com

SOURCE Amuze