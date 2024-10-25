Amuze Welcomes Ferris Music Service, Strengthening Entertainment Presence in the Northeast

Acquisition drives regional growth and service capabilities

SKOWHEGAN, Maine, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amuze, a national leader in arcade and amusement solutions, proudly announces the acquisition of Ferris Music Service, Inc. (FMS) and its ATM division, Mainely ATMs. This strategic move bolsters Amuze's presence in the Northeast, building on the trusted reputation FMS established as a premier provider of amusement games and ATMs across Maine.

This video describes the services offered by Amuze.

Founded over 65 years ago, FMS is known for delivering quality entertainment solutions. With more than 1,200 amusement games and 240 ATMs located at bars, restaurants, and other venues across the state, FMS is a cornerstone of Maine's entertainment landscape. Notably, it was the first TouchTunes customer in Maine, pioneering the introduction of digital jukebox solutions that have become a staple in social venues.

Joseph Ferris III, General Manager of Mainely ATMs, shared his thoughts: "Over the past 65 years, Ferris Music Service's family-owned business has dedicated itself to supporting Maine's entertainment industry. We are proud of what we've built and excited to join forces with Bar Partners, whose national reach and bold leadership will help us continue to grow, allowing more customers to experience the joy that our products bring."

Stephen Lahti, CFO of the Amuze companies, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: "We are excited to add Ferris Music and Mainely ATMs to our growing family of brands. Ferris's strong reputation and diverse customer base complement our regional strategy. By modernizing payment systems and leveraging our vertical integration with Pipeline Games, we will enhance their already well-run operation."

The acquisition, financed by WhiteHorse Capital, aligns with Amuze's growth strategy in continuing to pursue expansion opportunities that build regional synergy, boost its service network and increase value for partners.

About Amuze

Amuze is at the forefront of the arcade and amusement industry, offering innovative entertainment solutions that captivate audiences nationwide. Backed by Surge Private Equity, Amuze continues to grow its reach, with nearly 10,000 machines in operation across the U.S., delivering unparalleled support and engagement to its network of partners. The Amuze companies include Bar Partners, Pipeline Games, Emerson Amusements and Gardner Games.

