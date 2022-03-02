AMVAC, Azotic North America Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize N-Fixation Product Envita For SIMPAS-applied Solutions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMVAC® and Azotic North America are pleased to announce a collaboration to develop and commercialize nitrogen-fixation product Envita™ as an exciting addition to the expanding SIMPAS-applied Solutions™ portfolio.

Envita is a naturally occurring food-grade bacteria that allows a plant to fix nitrogen. Envita can be applied in-furrow to multiple crops including corn and soybeans, where it quickly establishes itself within the plant and grows with the plant as the plant grows. Unlike rhizobia, which does not begin forming nodules until the root system is taking form, Envita starts to fix nitrogen very quickly and lasts season long. This provides the plant with an additional source of nitrogen during critical growth periods where nitrogen loss may occur due to environmental conditions. Envita provides a constant, season-long supply of nitrogen from within the cells of the plant exactly where and when nitrogen is needed the most for yield.

Envita joins a growing portfolio of SIMPAS-applied Solutions (SaS), which are products prescriptively applied with patented SmartCartridge® container technology and using the SIMPAS® application system to address unique agronomic needs. Across the SaS portfolio are insecticides, nematicides, fungicides, micronutrients, and solutions for soil health and fertilizer efficiency. (See more about SIMPAS-applied Solutions below.)

"With this new addition to SIMPAS-applied Solutions, growers will be able to utilize the precision of the SIMPAS system in areas where risk of nitrogen loss is greater such as in low-lying areas and on slopes," said Jim Lappin, Director of SIMPAS Portfolio and Alliances at AMVAC. "This is important because applying additional units of synthetic nitrogen in high-yielding zones can begin to have a diminishing rate of return as N rates go higher. Envita provides an alternate source of nitrogen that continues as the plant grows or in conditions where uptake of synthetic N may be challenged."

Lappin said Envita is an ideal complement to the SIMPAS system, which growers are adopting to address agronomic needs where whole-field applications are not economically warranted or where variable rates of at-plant inputs deliver better return. SIMPAS gives growers the flexibility to apply exactly what's prescribed, precisely where it's needed.

To learn more about this exciting new technology and the portfolio of SIMPAS-applied Solutions available to help growers optimize yield with their at-plant inputs, go to SIMPAS.com.



About Azotic North America

Azotic, headquartered in Guelph, Ont., Canada, is an innovative biotech company specializing in the development and commercialization of novel biologicals for the agricultural sector. Azotic's innovations include Envita, which when applied in-furrow or as a foliar spray enables cells throughout the plant, including foliage and roots, to fix their own nitrogen. www.azotic-na.com

About SIMPAS-applied Solutions (SaS)

SIMPAS-applied Solutions (SaS) are products prescriptively applied with patented SmartCartridge® container technology to address unique agronomic needs. With SmartCartridge, farmers can apply precise rates of crop inputs that their trusted advisor prescribes, by management zone. Multiple SaS products including insecticides, fungicides, nematicides, micronutrients, and solutions for soil health and fertilizer efficiency are delivered simultaneously in-furrow during planting using SIMPAS equipment available through Trimble® dealers. Current SaS products include AZTEC® HC SmartCartridge Insecticide; COUNTER® 20G SmartCartridge Insecticide / Nematicide; Force® 10G HL SmartCartridge Insecticide; ZINC Micronutrient SmartCartridge, MicroSync® IronClad IDC micronutrient, and iNvigorate Biological.



About AMVAC

AMVAC® is a subsidiary of American Vanguard® Corporation. American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection management, turf and ornamentals management, and public safety and animal health applications. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® & Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poors® Small Cap 600 Index.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management's current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. www.AMVAC.com.

©2021 AMVAC Chemical Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Vanguard Corporation. All rights reserved. American Vanguard, AMVAC, AZTEC, COUNTER, iNvigorate, SIMPAS, SIMPAS-applied Solutions, SmartCartridge, and respective logos are trademarks owned by AMVAC Chemical Corporation.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

AZTEC, COUNTER, and Force are restricted use pesticides. Important: Always read and follow label instructions. Some products may not be registered for sale or use in all states or counties. Please check with your state agency responsible for pesticide registration to ensure registration status. All products are EPA registered.

