AMVAC, Verdesian Life Sciences Expand Relationship, Add MicroSync® IronClad to SIMPAS-applied Solutions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMVAC® and Verdesian® Life Sciences have agreed to expand their relationship to include MicroSync® IronClad IDC micronutrient along with MicroSync® ZINC micronutrient among crop inputs available through the SIMPAS® system.

MicroSync® ZINC supplied by Verdesian was made available for the 2021 planting season through SIMPAS-applied Solutions™ (SaS™), which are products prescriptively applied with patented SmartCartridge® container technology to address unique agronomic needs. With SmartCartridge technology, farmers can apply the precise rate of Zinc that their trusted advisor prescribes, by management zone. Multiple SaS products, such as insecticides, fungicides, nematicides and micronutrients, are delivered simultaneously in-furrow during planting using the SIMPAS Application System available through Trimble® dealers.

MicroSync IronClad IDC will be available as a SaS product for the 2022 planting season. MicroSync IronClad IDC is a granular fertilizer designed to supply increased available iron to crops. The focus crop for IronClad IDC is soybeans grown in areas with high pH and a history of iron deficiency chlorosis (IDC).

Current SaS products also include AZTEC® HC SmartCartridge Insecticide, COUNTER® 20G SmartCartridge Insecticide / Nematicide, and Force® 10G HL SmartCartridge Insecticide.

"We're pleased to continue expanding the SaS family of products, each of which has been carefully selected to address farmers' most pressing agronomic challenges and needs," said Jim Lappin, Director of SIMPAS Portfolio and Alliances at AMVAC. "Additionally we're pleased to welcome Verdesian to our growing roster of SIMPAS partners and collaborators which also includes Trimble® and Corteva Agriscience®. We look forward to making additional announcements regarding SaS products and partnerships in the weeks and months to come."



About Verdesian Life Sciences

Founded in 2012, Verdesian Life Sciences offers patented biological, nutritional, fertilizer enhancers, seed treatment and inoculant technologies for high-value specialty crops, row crops, and turf and ornamental markets. Verdesian's plant-health products, nutritional catalysts and seed treatments/inoculants help growers farm more efficiently to maximize yields. Verdesian's technologies answer the needs facing agriculture including increasing pressures on food demand, supply and food safety. Verdesian remains committed to the research and development of environmentally sustainable products. Further information about Verdesian is available at www.vlsci.com.

About AMVAC

AMVAC® is a subsidiary of American Vanguard® Corporation. American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection management, turf and ornamentals management, and public safety and animal health applications. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® & Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poors® Small Cap 600 Index. www.amvac.com

