AMWA 108th Annual Meeting -- Thriving, Leading, Transforming -- to Focus on Evolving Healthcare and the Culture of Medicine

#AMWA2023 Will Take Place March 23-26, 2023, in Philadelphia

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Medical Women's Association (AMWA) will hold its 108th Annual Meeting in Philadelphia from March 23-26, 2023, in conjunction with the Medical Women's International Association North American Congress. The meeting theme, Thriving, Leading, Transforming reflects our aspiration for women in medicine and the impact they can have collectively and individually within their communities. Registration for the meeting is open, with early bird pricing available through Saturday, December 31st.

The American Medical Women's Association (AMWA) will hold its 108th Annual Meeting in Philadelphia from March 23-26, 2023. The meeting theme, Thriving, Leading, Transforming reflects our aspiration for women in medicine and the impact they can have collectively and individually within their communities. Registration for the meeting is open, with early bird pricing available through Saturday, December 31st.

"As addressed in the recently published AMWA-Korn Ferry report, Women in Medicine: Setting the Agenda for Change, the COVID pandemic had an enormous impact for women physicians, setting their progress back in many ways," said AMWA President, Theresa Rohr-Kirchgraber, MD, who is Professor of Medicine at AU/UGA Medical Partnership. "We believe women physicians can resurge steadily and meaningfully by prioritizing wellness, developing their skills as empathetic leaders, and collaborating to evolve the culture and practice of medicine."

"At AMWA 2023, we will share strategies for thriving in times of challenge," said AMWA Program Chair Eleanor Chu, MD, who is Associate Professor of Neuroradiology and Fellowship Program Director at UC Irvine Health. "We will delve deeper into innovation and leadership, spotlighting how both can contribute to individual well-being and drive positive change in our healthcare system, care delivery, and expectations for the way we work."

"We are delighted to be coming back together in Philadelphia for our first in-person Annual Meeting in four years," said AMWA Executive Director Eliza Chin, MD, MPH. "Not only does Philadelphia have a rich heritage as the birthplace of American democracy and medicine, but it is also the home of AMWA's archives, reflecting our 100+ year legacy. We invite everyone to join us for receptions at two important medical heritage sites, the Legacy Center at Drexel University College of Medicine and the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, home of the Mutter Museum."

Key features of AMWA 2023 include:

Focus on Diversity, Leadership and Advocacy, with compelling keynotes, panel discussions and workshops

New emphasis on Innovation, including:

Healthcare Innovation Challenge Start-up Pitch Competition



Poster sessions on Innovation in Healthcare and Graduate Medical Education

Relevant and timely Clinical Hot Topics

Thursday, March 23 - Pre-conference workshop Coaching for Success in Healthcare Leadership , plus a tour and reception of the Legacy Center at Drexel University College of Medicine

- Pre-conference workshop , plus a tour and reception of the Legacy Center at College of Medicine Friday, March 24 - evening reception at the College of Physicians of Philadelphia and Mutter Museum

- evening reception at the College of Physicians of and Mutter Museum Saturday, March 25 – 108 th Anniversary Gala

– 108 Anniversary Gala Presidential inauguration and installation of 2023-2024 Executive Leadership

Committee strategic planning meetings and networking

Regional & division gatherings

For more information about the AMWA 2023 Meeting Agenda, visit: bit.ly/AMWA2023.

American Medical Women's Association is a multispecialty organization of women physicians committed to advancing women in medicine, advocating for equity, and ensuring excellence in health care. Learn more at amwa-doc.org.

CONTACT: Heather Van Ness / 917-680-4440

[email protected]

Mtg Registration for Media: bit.ly/amwa23media

SOURCE American Medical Women's Association