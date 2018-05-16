AmWager.com - Share the Excitement!

Wagering online at AmWager.com is legal, safe and secure. The company is licensed and based in the United States and fully regulated by the Oregon Racing Commission. AmWager account holders have access to racing at more than 450 domestic and international tracks, as well as valuable tools designed to increase returns. Opening an account at AmWager.com is free and takes less than two minutes.

The new referral program allows AmWager customers to build an unlimited number of referred accounts from which they will earn a 5-30% share of revenues. The revenue share is paid as a cash deposit each month and the share percentage is determined by the number of active accounts the customer has referred. Learn more about the details of this fantastic AmWager.com promotion at https://www.amwager.com/promos/referall-program.

The referral program is just the newest AmWager.com promotion designed to increase its customers' earnings. Since its launch in 2012, AmWager has provided customers real cash rewards on nearly every dollar wagered. Cash rewards are deposited to customer accounts daily, meaning there are no extended accumulation periods or complicated point conversions. AmWager.com also offers a Win Bonus on select days and an attractive Sign-Up Bonus for new account holders.

Share the excitement and the reward of playing with AmWager!

For specific questions about AmWager features, contact member services at 1-877-767-4445

About AmWager.com:

AmWager.com is operated by AmWest Entertainment, LLC, a diversified simulcast service, technology and account wagering provider that enjoys supportive relationships with racetracks and racing organizations worldwide. Our teams' continued involvement in Thoroughbred racing and breeding and ongoing commitment to many state, national and international initiatives are major determinants in how the company conducts business, utilizing transparency and best practices. http://www.amwager.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amwagercom--share-the-excitement-300649536.html

SOURCE AmWager.com

Related Links

http://www.amwager.com

