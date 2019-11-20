Amway and Computop Announce a Partnership to Provide a Complete Omnichannel Payment Solution Across the Americas

The initiative kicks off supporting Point-of-Sale (PoS) processing, with Amway choosing highly secure PCI P2PE card-processing terminals connected via the Computop Paygate payment platform. Computop will route transactions to several local acquirers and include both global and local credit and debit card payment processing functionality. E-commerce payment functionality will be added in phases for a complete omnichannel solution for Amway.

"Amway's global presence includes operations in fourteen countries within the Americas" said Jussi Sullivan, Director of Global Treasury for Amway. "Each of these markets has historically maintained their own payment processors, leaving us to manage many integrations. This move will harmonize these payment processes across these markets and will allow us to offer the newest payment options quickly and efficiently. We look forward to a great partnership with Computop - one that enables our Independent Business Owners to efficiently conduct business across all payment channels."

"We have a long history of helping brands successfully grow their businesses around the world," said Ralf Gladis, CEO of Computop Inc. "Through this partnership we will help Amway to address its complete payment needs across all of the Americas by offering secure international and local payment options that the consumers in these markets prefer. By extending the benefits of our international Paygate platform and our omnichannel capability to Amway, we are supporting the company's global business and providing a payment solution that its customers trust so that all parties can transact with confidence."



About Amway

Amway is a family-owned, $8.8 billion direct selling company based in Ada, Michigan, USA that is committed to helping people live healthier, more empowered lives in over 80 markets globally. Top-selling brands for Amway are Nutrilite™ vitamin, mineral and dietary supplements, Artistry™ skincare and color cosmetics, eSpring™ water treatment systems and XS™ energy drinks – all sold exclusively by Amway Business Owners. Global sales in 2017 made Amway the No. 1 direct selling business in the world, according to the 2018 Direct Selling News Global 100. The company's annual sales figure includes revenue from direct selling operations and other business holdings. For company news, visit amwayglobal.com/newsroom.

About Computop – the payment people

As one of the very first payment service providers, Computop offers its customers around the world local and innovative omnichannel solutions for payment processing and fraud prevention. The Computop Paygate payment platform enables seamless integrated payment processes for e-commerce, at POS and on mobile devices. With this internally developed software, retailers and service providers have the flexibility and freedom to choose from over 350 payment methods enabling them to specifically tailor their payment options per country. Technologies such as biometric authentication and self-learning algorithms improve security and convenience for retailers and consumers alike.

Computop, a global player with its head office in Germany and locations in China, England and the USA, has been servicing large international companies in the service, retail, mobility, gaming and travel industries for more than 20 years. These companies include global brands such as Bigpoint, C&A, Fossil, the entire Otto Group, Sixt and Swarovski. Computop also provides its payment system to banks and financial service providers as a white-label solution. Through its customer network and collaboration with the global marketplace Rakuten, Computop processes commercial payment transactions for more than 16,000 retailers annually, with a combined value of USD 34 billion. With its individual and secure solutions, Computop makes a major contribution to the future of international payment processing. www.computop.com

